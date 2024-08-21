Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital Again Named Best Maternity Hospital by Newsweek

HOUSTON (Aug. 21, 2024) — Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital has again been named among the Best Maternity Hospitals by Newsweek, a distinction achieved for 2023 and 2024. The hospital joins an elite list of 168 hospitals nationwide receiving a five-ribbon rating within the survey.

The five-ribbon rating means Ben Taub Hospital achieved a reputation score better than 69%, a patient experience score better than 82% and a quality metric score better than 84%.

“Tremendous credit for this recognition goes to our nursing, clinical and support staff for their efforts in making the delivery of babies for our patients a high-quality and memorable experience,” says Suzy Lundeen, administrative director, Nursing, Women and Infant Services, Ben Taub Hospital. “This recognition belongs to all our team for what they do every day for our patients.”

In its third year of ranking, Newsweek recognized 404 maternity hospitals in the U.S. using data on quality metrics—like the number of elective deliveries and level of personnel vaccination—provided from several sources, including nonprofit hospital accreditation organizations, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Health Resources and Services Administration.

“Maternity care is just another stellar service we provide our community and this national recognition is testament to how well we serve the residents of Harris County,” says Glorimar Medina, MD, executive vice president and administrator, Ben Taub Hospital. “We’re extremely proud of our teams and their dedication to provide high-quality patient care.”

The ranking is based on a nationwide online survey of hospital managers and medical professionals (regarding areas like perinatal care and operative obstetrics) as well as publicly available data from hospital surveys addressing the patient experience (including topics such as cleanliness and communication about medication).