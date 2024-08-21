Disaster Recovery Center in San Jacinto County Closes Aug. 21 

AUSTIN –A Disaster Recovery Center in San Jacinto County will permanently close Aug. 21 at 6 p.m.

Center location:

Innovation Center

250 Live Oak St.

Cold Spring, TX 77331

Disaster Recovery Centers operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Saturday, closed Sunday. Any DRC can help with both Hurricane Beryl and the April 26 – June 5 storms and flooding. To find a center location near you, go to fema.gov/drc.

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4798. Follow the FEMA Region 6 X account at X.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.