The Lone Star Flight Museum Welcomes Visitors with Free Hot Dogs on Labor Day!

On Monday, September 2, 2024, The Lone Star Flight Museum will offer free hot dogs, chips and a drink to museum visitors (while supplies last) to close out a fantastic summer season! Activities abound during this event including DC-3, Howard 250 and Rover tours, conduct a preflight check in our Mooney Hangar and test your skills on our flight simulators!

All programming is included with a specially priced General Admission ticket for the event – $10 per person!

WHEN: Monday, Sept. 2 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

WHERE: Lone Star Flight Museum – 11551 Aerospace Avenue, Houston – Ellington Airport

PROGRAM DETAILS:

Mooney Hangar & Flight Simulators Open 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

DC-3, Howard 250 and Rover Tours 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Eggstronaut – Test your engineering skills and protect the egg! 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Free Hot Dogs, Chips & Drink (1 per person) 11:00 a.m. until we run out!

Visit us online at LONESTARFLIGHT.ORG or on our FACEBOOK and INSTAGRAM pages for program and event information. As a non-profit organization, LSFM relies on the generous support of our community through ticket sales, membership, events and other programs.

About the Lone Star Flight Museum

The Lone Star Flight Museum (LSFM) is a 501c3 aviation museum and STEM learning center with a mission to celebrate flight and achievements in Texas aviation as well as educate and engage our youth through science, technology, engineering, and math. Located 20 minutes from downtown Houston, LSFM is open Tuesday -Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday Noon – 5 p.m. Visit online at lonestarflight.org for discount tickets, memberships and more. Or call 346-708-2517 and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.