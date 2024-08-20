The Coastal Prairie Conservancy Permanently Conserves 615 Acres in Matagorda County

August 20, 2024 – Houston, Texas – The Coastal Prairie Conservancy (CPC) announced today that it has permanently conserved the Dawdy Ranch, a 615-acre property in Matagorda County, through a donated conservation easement. The land includes hundreds of acres of undisturbed mima mound coastal prairie and prairie potholes. The ranch features a variety of native grasses and trees, including live oak and green ash, and is home to rare plants such as Texas windmill grass and Texas Willkommia. The land provides critical habitat for a number of species of concern, including the American kestrel and Northern bobwhite.

“This newly conserved land in Matagorda County is a significant step in our efforts to preserve the irreplaceable ecosystems of Southeast Texas,” noted Mary Anne Piacentini, President and CEO of the Coastal Prairie Conservancy. “By protecting this land, we are not just preserving essential habitats for countless species; we are increasing the health and resilience of our region’s natural resources for generations to come.” The Coastal Prairie Conservancy has now conserved more than 32,000 acres of land in Southeast Texas. These preserved lands play a crucial role in providing community benefits, including reducing flooding, trapping carbon, and enhancing wildlife habitat.

“Our mission to conserve these vital lands thrives on the unwavering support of our incredible community,” Piacentini added. “We are profoundly grateful for the extraordinary generosity of the landowner and our donors, whose contributions enable us to pursue and achieve this essential work.”

Concerned about the loss of habitat for grassland birds, the landowner donated the conservation easement to ensure the rare coastal prairie would be preserved in perpetuity. The land will remain available for sustainable livestock grazing which is an important tool in managing grasslands. As CPC celebrates the completion of this project, the organization is extremely grateful for the conservation ethos that guided the landowner to donate the conservation easement to CPC. CPC also received funding from the Texas Land Trust Council to support the project.

For more information, please visit www.coastalprairieconservancy.org. Landowners interested in learning more about conserving their farms or ranches, please contact info@coastalprairieconservancy.org.

Link to photo here. Photo courtesy of Cynthia Kidwell.

Photo caption: Coastal prairie preservation ensures that critical grasslands are forever conserved for birds like the American kestrel.