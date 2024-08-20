Registration is Open for Katy ISD’s Fall Community Education Classes

KATY, TX [August 19, 2024] – Ready to embrace a new challenge or pick up a new hobby this fall? Registration is now open for Katy ISD’s Community Education classes, offering a wide array of opportunities for personal growth and enrichment.

Classes kick off on September 9 and, for the first time, all classes will be offered virtually. This new format provides greater flexibility and convenience, allowing you to join from anywhere. Enrollment is open to adults 18 and older, and we are hopeful that individuals with diverse interests and busy schedules can find the perfect course to fit their needs.

Discover the extensive selection in our Fall 2024 Online Course Catalog, featuring multi-week classes in drawing, dance, health and wellness, and culinary arts that help participants build new skills. We also provide single-night courses focused on specific interests, such as business and finance, and retirement and long-term planning. Most classes offer certificates of completion, highlighting your commitment and accomplishments.

“Our goal is to offer learning experiences that meet a variety of interests and schedules,” said Nick Petito, Director of Internal & Community Relations. “With the introduction of our virtual offerings, participating and growing has never been more accessible.”

Registration is now available online through the Katy ISD Pay N’ Go system. Seize this opportunity and sign up today to start your journey toward personal growth and enrichment!

For more information or assistance, please contact the Community Education Department at 281-396-6365.