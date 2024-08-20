Harmony Public Schools sets new enrollment record with largest class ever

Students inside a Harmony Public Schools makerspace work on an engineering project using one of the school’s 3D printers.

TEXAS – Harmony Public Schools campuses across Texas began the 2024-25 school year last week, and in doing so set a new record for enrollment for the free, statewide public charter school.

Roughly 45,000 students enrolled at Harmony for the first day of school, an increase from roughly 42,000 one year ago.

The record-breaking increase is attributed to a number of factors, including the opening of new campuses in Fort Worth, Midland, Katy and Beaumont; as well as an enhanced focus on family engagement and retention; and continued academic success.

On the 2023 spring STAAR test, Harmony scholars scored above the state average for student achievement in every grade level and subject tested. Harmony also concluded the 2023-24 school year by receiving 12 additional National School of Character honors.

All of Harmony’s high schools were also included in U.S. News & World Report’s rankings of America’s Top High Schools in 2023-24.

Harmony Public Schools are 60+ high-performing PreK-12 college preparatory charter schools throughout Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations, with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers and life.

Harmony Public Schools is currently accepting applications for the 2024-25 school year for students and team members.

