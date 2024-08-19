TELEMUNDO HOUSTON ANNOUNCES NEW ANCHOR TEAM

Crystal Ayala and Ingrid Barrera to lead ‘Noticiero Telemundo Houston’

weekdays at 4PM, 5PM and 10PM.

HOUSTON, TX – August 16, 2024 – Telemundo Houston KTMD, part of NBCUniversal Local’s Telemundo Station Group, announced the new anchor team of Crystal Ayala and Ingrid Barrera for weekday editions of Noticiero Telemundo Houston at 4PM, 4:30PM, 5PM, 10PM and 10:30PM.

Ayala joined KTMD in 2015 as consumer investigative reporter and a year later was elevated to the station’s news anchor team. Prior to joining KTMD, Crystal worked as an anchor and reporter for Univision in Houston, Dallas and Denver. She also worked for Univision’s national newscast and their affiliate news division in Miami. She began her career in her native Puerto Rico.

Ayala has won numerous Lone Star Emmy® and Society of Professional Journalists awards. She was named 2024 On-Air Personality of the Year by Media Alliance of Houston. Ayala earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Puerto Rico and a Master’s in Journalism from Florida International University.

Barrera joined Telemundo Houston in November 2017 as anchor of the station’s 4PM and 4:30PM newscasts then adding duties during a new midday newscast at 11AM. In 2021 she helped launch El Break, KTMD’s newscast for FAST channels, serving as its first digital anchor. Prior to KTMD, Barrera was a news correspondent in Telemundo’s Mexico City bureau. Before that, she was a news anchor for Mexico’s Grupo Imagen Multimedia and Televisa.

Barrera is the recipient of multiple regional Emmy® Awards and her work has been recognized with a Premio Nacional de Periodismo, honoring outstanding Mexican journalists for their work, quality and commitment to the citizen’s right to be informed. She earned a Bachelor’s in Communication Sciences from the Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

“We are thrilled to announce the pairing of Crystal and Ingrid to co-anchor all of our primetime newscasts,” said Freddy Oldenburg, Telemundo Houston’s Vice President of News. “Their combined expertise, dedication, and commitment to journalistic excellence will bring a new dynamic and provide our viewers with the highest quality of news coverage. This change not only reflects their outstanding talent but also our station’s commitment to diversity and empowering women in leadership roles within the industry. We are confident that they will continue to uphold and elevate our reputation for delivering trustworthy and impactful news.”

About Telemundo Houston / KTMD

Telemundo Houston / KTMD is Telemundo’s local television station serving Spanish-speaking viewers in Houston, the fourth largest Hispanic television market in the country. Telemundo Houston aired the market’s first-ever Spanish-language television newscast more than 30 years ago. Owned by NBCUniversal, today, the station locally produces approximately 30 hours of news and information programming each week and delivers viewers the most up-to-date local news, weather, sports and entertainment headlines across all platforms, including online at TelemundoHouston.com, via its dedicated mobile app and through its social media channels. Telemundo Houston is the Spanish-language television home of the Houston Texans and the Spanish-language television sponsor of the world’s largest rodeo, Rodeo Houston. Viewers can find Telemundo Houston on local channels Xfinity 6 or 606 in HD, Dish and DirectTV 47 and over the air 47.1.