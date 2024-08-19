LACENTERRA AT CINCO RANCH FALLS INTO FUN WITH FARMER’S MARKET, ALZHEIMER’S WALK, PAWS FEST AND MORE

Community encouraged to support local vendors, join the fight for a good cause, check out cool cars, and bring their furry friends out for fall time fun

KATY, TX. (Aug. 19, 2024)—LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch is gearing up for the fall season with a fantastic line-up of family-friendly events. All events are free, open to the public, and great for all ages to enjoy.

“With cooler weather just around the corner, we’re looking forward to welcoming guests to the center to enjoy our robust lineup of fall events,” shared Ulisa Quiroz, marketing coordinator at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch. “From our biweekly farmer’s markets to thrilling dog jumping competitions, we have something for everyone to explore at LaCenterra this upcoming season.”

Fall events happening at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch include:

Farmer’s Market – Every second and fourth Sunday of the month from 11-3 p.m.

Starting Sunday, August 11, browse local vendors selling a variety of homemade goods, fresh produce and fruit in Heritage Square. Guests can enjoy perusing the market even more with Sip & Shop, an exclusive amenity at LaCenterra where shoppers can sip on refreshing alcoholic beverages as they walk around the property.

2024 Walk to End Alzheimer’s – September 28 at 7:30 a.m.

Sign up for a two-mile walk and fight against Alzheimer’s at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch. There is no cost to participate, but personal donations are encouraged. All funds raised through Walk to End Alzheimer’s further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Paws Fest – October 5 from 10-3 p.m.

Get ready to splash your way to LaCenterra for Paws Fest presented by PUCCI Cafe. The annual pet-friendly event will feature exhilarating DockDogs competitions, dog vendors, pet adoptions, costume contests and more.

Car Culture Show – October 20 from 8-10 a.m.

Rev up your engines for another Car Culture Show! Taking place in the parking lot by Alamo Drafthouse, there will be over 50 exotic, luxury and classic cars on display, along with a DJ spinning tunes and other exciting activities.

All events are weather-dependent and may be canceled at any time. For more information, please visit lacenterra.com.

