Fort Bend Levee Coalition: Raising Levee Awareness, Lowering Flood Insurance Costs

The Fort Bend Levee Coalition (FBLC) is committed to ensuring affordable, voluntary flood insurance for 100-year accredited levee-protected areas throughout Fort Bend County. As Mark Vogler, Fort Bend County Chief Drainage Engineer, emphasized, “Fort Bend County Levee Districts play a crucial role in the region, serving as key resources during emergencies to provide updates on flood protection and infrastructure status.” The FBLC works to advocate for policies and practices that enhance the safety and resilience of our communities.

On August 15, 2024, at the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, the FBLC gathered to review critical insights from the Association of State Floodplain Managers (ASFPM) conference. The meeting featured expert guest speakers Karin Jacoby, Senior Counsel at Husch Blackwell and a seasoned flood protection engineer and levee lawyer, and Kyle Gilster, Office Managing Partner for Husch Blackwell’s Washington, DC office, who has been working with Fort Bend Levee organizations since 2014. Craig Kalkomey, Senior Project Manager with LJA Engineering and an associate member of the FBLC, also contributed his expertise in flood risk management and emergency flood response.

The meeting focused on several key issues affecting flood management and insurance in Fort Bend County:

National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) Risk Rating 2.0: The Coalition reviewed the NFIP's new pricing approach under Risk Rating 2.0, designed to better reflect individual property flood risks. Understanding these changes is vital for advocating fair flood insurance rates for Fort Bend residents.

Floodplain Management Requirements and Standards (FFRMS): The conference also highlighted the Floodplain Management Requirements and Standards (FFRMS), which are evolving to improve floodplain management practices nationwide. The FBLC is paying close attention to these standards to ensure Fort Bend County's practices align with national expectations and continue to provide robust protection against flooding.

The ASFPM conference offered valuable information for the FBLC to navigate evolving flood management strategies and insurance reforms. The Coalition continues to work towards ensuring affordable flood insurance and effective levee protection, urging all levee districts to engage actively in these efforts to protect Fort Bend County’s property values and safety.

For more information on the FBLC, you can contact Jamie Loasby, FBLC Coordinator, at 281-566-2163 or jamie@fortbendcc.org.

About the Fort Bend Levee Coalition

The Fort Bend Levee Coalition unites residents with a powerful voice to advocate for levees and lower flood insurance costs. These crucial flood protections shield over $35 billion in property and 150,000 residents. Locally built and maintained, nearly 100 miles of levees safeguard approximately 25% of Fort Bend’s value. Collaboration across counties, cities, and districts ensures levee effectiveness for a sustainable Fort Bend County.

About the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is 5-star accredited and the largest single-county chamber in the greater Houston region representing over 1,000 business organizations, over 5,000 individuals, and over 200,000 jobs. As the advocate for excellence in Fort Bend County and beyond, we do essential work to protect the business interests in our region. The organization has been able, over the last 50 years, to be a strong and successful voice for business due to the solid and impressive investment of our members. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce creates, enhances and promotes the dynamic environment in which we work and live.