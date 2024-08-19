FEMA Continues to Assist Texans Recovering from Two Major Disasters

Austin – Since May, FEMA has approved two major disaster declarations for Texans impacted by the Spring severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding, and Hurricane Beryl that followed in early July.

As Texans work to recover, nearly 700,000 individuals and families have been approved for disaster assistance following the Spring storms and Hurricane Beryl surpassing $844 million across both disasters.

While the deadline to apply for federal assistance for the Spring storms has ended, there is still time for Texans who may need assistance following Hurricane Beryl.

It’s been nearly six weeks since the disaster declaration for Beryl, and FEMA has worked with the State to expedite Serious Needs Assistance to help more than 602,000 Texans thus far for a total of more than $451 million in financial assistance.

FEMA specialists continue working in the 22 counties impacted by the hurricane to help people apply for assistance. They have visited more than 95,000 homes and 1,189 public locations. FEMA has operated 33 Disaster Recovery Centers visited by more than 30,000 residents. More than 900 families with17,000 members have stayed in hotels temporarily at FEMA expense because they could not return to their homes.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved $162.5 million in low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, private nonprofit organizations, and businesses.

There is still time to apply for assistance. Homeowners and renters in Austin, Bowie, Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Orange, Polk, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity, Walker, Waller and Wharton counties with uninsured losses from Hurricane Beryl who have not yet applied may be eligible for FEMA assistance.

Homeowners and renters have several options to apply for FEMA assistance:

§ Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

§ Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.

§ Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

§ Visit a Disaster Recovery Center. To find a center location near you go to fema.gov/drc.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, private nonprofit organizations and businesses of any size. Applicants may apply online and receive additional disaster assistance information at SBA.gov/disaster or by calling 800-659-2955. SBA representatives are available to provide one-on-one assistance to disaster loan applicants at the Disaster Recovery Centers throughout the affected area. Business Recovery Centers are operating at University of Houston Downtown Marilyn Davies College of Business, Trini Mendenhall Community Center in Houston and East Montgomery County Improvement District in Montgomery County.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube.

For more information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4798.