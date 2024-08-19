DPS Highlights Critical Aircraft Operations on National Aviation Day

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), in honor of National Aviation Day today, recognizes the significant, decades-long contributions of the department’s Aircraft Operations Division (AOD) to citizens of the state.

“For 75 years, the Aircraft Operations Division has played a vital role in DPS’ mission to protect and serve Texas,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “From airplanes transporting special investigative teams and helicopters performing rescue missions, to unmanned drones tracking down criminals on the run, aircraft has enhanced our ability to provide unparalleled protection to people across the many miles that make up Texas.”

In Oct. 1949, DPS officially formed AOD, commissioned its first aircraft – a single-engine Navion – and pilot to enhance the department’s ability to meet growing transportation needs for specialized investigative teams, equipment and other key personnel.

Today, the division performs statewide air patrol, criminal surveillance and advanced rescue operations. Through air patrol, DPS leverages technology to locate and apprehend fugitives, deter criminal activity and support Texas’ ongoing Operation Lone Star border security mission. Additionally, AOD supports search and rescue efforts by local, state and federal first responders during disaster-related events.

AOD is one of the largest airborne law enforcement units in the country, consisting of 12 duty stations, 26 aircraft with state-of-the-art technology and more than 100 personnel. DPS’ AOD is composed of 50 police pilots and 35 Tactical Flight Officers (TFOs). The division currently operates a fleet of 15 Airbus A-Stars (including nine with hoist capabilities), one Airbus EC145 C2, one Bell 412, two Pilatus PC-12NGs, four Cessna Caravans, two Cessna 206s and one Beechcraft King Air 350. Additionally, AOD is responsible for licensing, training and regulating all 350 of the Department’ UAS Remote Pilot in Command (RPIC) program. The department owns over 350 UAS systems (drones) that are used in variety of missions like border security, capitol security, traffic accident reconstruction and crime scene investigation along with many other missions.

AOD Pilots and TFOs are commissioned DPS officers, with the exception of three non-commissioned pilot positions. Pilots hold a minimum commercial pilot license with instrument ratings and receive recurring pilot training from the AOD training staff. During their time at DPS, pilots also receive additional training in both airplanes and helicopters for Certified Flight Instructor (CFI), Certified Flight Instrument Instructor (CFII), Multi Engine and Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) ratings.

DPS’ AOD was voted the Excellence in Police Aviation Award by the International Association of Chiefs of Police four times in last 15 years. AOD is a cornerstone of DPS playing a vital role in every area that the department maintains responsibly.

View additional photos of DPS’ AOD here.