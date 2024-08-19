AUSTIN—Today, Texas Land Board Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D., encourages volunteers to sign up for the Adopt-A-Beach Fall Coastwide cleanup on Saturday, September 28, 2024. This cleanup will stretch from the northern to the southern tip of the Texas coast and include 24 sites.

“It has been an honor to participate in Adopt-A-Beach Cleanups as Texas Land Commissioner because one of my top priorities is to keep our state’s beautiful coastline clean,” said Commissioner Buckingham. “The GLO’s Adopt-A-Beach program is essential to coastal protection and preservation and Adopt-A-Beach volunteers are the heart of our efforts to ensure a bright future for Texas beaches. I want to thank the volunteers who have already signed up for this year’s fall cleanup and encourage anyone interested in volunteering to sign up to participate in a day full of fun and giving back to our coast and its communities.”

Volunteers can arrive at the cleanup site of their choice on Saturday morning or register ahead of time by clicking the button below:

2024 Adopt-A-Beach Coastwide Fall Cleanup

Saturday, September 28, 2024

Check-in: 8:30 a.m.

Cleanup: 9:00 a.m.

For more information: 1-877-TX-COAST

Volunteers are encouraged to wear closed-toe shoes and to bring sunscreen, a hat, and plenty of drinking water. Volunteers may also want to download the Clean Swell app to track their efforts. Data submitted to the app is instantly uploaded to the Ocean Conservancy’s global ocean trash database.

Get the app by clicking the button below:

Texans who cannot attend the cleanup can help keep our beaches clean by making a tax-deductible donation online at Texas Adopt-A-Beach. Your donation will help us purchase cleanup supplies for volunteers, as well as help educate communities about the dangers of marine debris.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Texas Coastal Management Program, Valero, Exxon Mobil, SLB, Flint Hills, Wild Spirit Wild Places, SESCO Cement, and MTC Management & Training Corporation are this year’s state sponsors.

To learn more about the Adopt-A-Beach program, visit TexasAdoptABeach.org and follow Adopt-A-Beach on Facebook or X.

Since the first Texas Adopt-A-Beach Cleanup in 1986, more than 580,000 Texas Adopt-A-Beach volunteers have picked up nearly 10,000 tons of trash from Texas beaches.