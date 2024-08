Application has been made with TABC for Wine and Malt Beverage permit

APPLICATION HAS BEEN MADE WITH TABC FOR WINE AND MALT BEVERAGE RETAILER’S ON-PREMISE PERMIT (BG) BY AHHA ENTERPRISES LLC TO BE LOCATED AT 902 TELEPHONE RD; HOUSTON TEXAS 77023. OFFICER OF SAID CORPORATION CAJUN STOP IS THAO VI NGUYEN.