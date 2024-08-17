[KATY, TX]– Carriage Inn Residents Show Support For Team USA During Summer Olympics

Carriage Inn senior living residents showed their support for Team USA during the community’s week-long Olympic Games celebration August 5-9. Daily opportunities for friendly competition offered residents the chance to enjoy their own Olympic-themed challenges and brought the community together for a hula hoop contest, track racing, basketball, Wii bowling, balloon volleyball, golf, and more. Top-performing competitors received gold, silver, and bronze medals in recognition of victories won throughout the week.

“I thought The Olympics were great; everyone wanted to participate,” said resident Jeanette Simmons. “I got my first gold medal!”

Carriage Inn team members were eager to participate and compete alongside residents, sharing positive energy and a sense of humor at each event. Community directors were recruited for a challenge of their own and competed in a hilarious watermelon-eating-contest for the chance to win a medal and enjoy a “stand on the podium.” Medals were presented by the residents to honor the winners.

Resident Rita Cox enjoyed seeing the Carriage Inn management team so active in the week’s festivities. “It was the best week ever,” she commented.

Directors of Life Enrichment, Thelma Pope and Kendra Orobio coordinated daily events, and began with an opening ceremony and passing of the torch. Members of the community were invited to participate in an Olympic Spirit Week and invited to wear red, white, and blue or dress in a French-themed or “tacky traveler” outfit.

On Wednesday, August 7, team members prepared cultural dishes representative of their family heritage and shared them with residents and families. Director of Resident Care, Tien Tran, organized the buffet which highlighted unique foods and drinks from the United States, Vietnam, Nigeria, and all over the world. Dishes were organized by country and shared with all, along with an international trivia challenge and fun door prizes. Residents were impressed by the diverse offerings.

“I did not realize the number of countries represented here in our small community at Carriage Inn,” said resident, Rebecca Meador.

A closing ceremony event wrapped up the week-long celebration.

“It was awesome,” said resident Netta Parmer. Resident Kathy Crawford agreed. “Any opportunity to get a group together to have fun and laugh is great.”

Executive Director Tony Rivas appreciated the memorable moments and feelings of accomplishment that were observed as everyone offered their best. “It was a week of smiles, laughter, and teamwork, with residents reminding us that age is just a number when it comes to having fun.”

Photo 1, L to R: Netta Parmer, Patti Stull, Jackie Noland

Photo 2: Carriage Inn staff and residents celebrate Red, White, and Blue Day in honor of the Summer Olympics.

Photo 3 (bottom left, L to R) Track winners, Lewis Chumbley, Jeanette Simmons & Jackie Noland.

Photo 4 (right) – Carriage Inn residents pose for a photo dressed as “tacky tourists” visiting famous Paris landmarks during the 2024 Paris Olympics.