Gastroenterologists turning to HCC for endoscopy techs

Positions are in-demand, pay well

HOUSTON (Aug. 16, 2024) —Highly skilled endoscopy technicians are in demand across the nation, and gastroenterologists are increasingly turning their eyes to Houston Community College (HCC) to seek recruits. HCC Coleman College for Health Sciences is home to the Endoscopy Technician program, the only one in the state and one of three in the nation. It provides a certificate over two semesters.

Endoscopy technicians, or endo techs, help gastroenterologists detect and treat internal issue with the endoscope. The need for trained techs is high because the endoscope is steadily replacing more invasive surgical techniques, according to Gottumukkala Raju, M.D., endoscopist and distinguished and endowed professor of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition with MD Anderson Cancer Center.

“Now you can use the endoscope to remove a tumor without opening the abdomen, and it’s completed as an outpatient procedure,” Raju said. “Problems that once required surgery and hospital stays are now being treated with endoscopic devices.”

Klaus Mergener, M.D., Ph.D., affiliate professor of medicine with the University of Washington in Seattle and past president of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE), made it a point to visit the HCC Coleman campus to observe the program.

“I’ve visited many educational and training programs, and I really don’t know of a better program than the one at Houston Community College,” Mergener said. “It’s bound to become a source for national recruitment.”

Other gastroenterologists who have visited the HCC Endoscopy Technician lab include Amitabh Chak, M.D., professor of medicine with University Hospitals-Cleveland Medical Center, and Bret Petersen, M.D., professor of medicine with the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

Endoscopy has become critical to internal medical procedures, yet formal education for technicians remains scarce. This affects proficiency among endo techs. “Not every endoscopy technician at every hospital has the same level of expertise,” Raju said. “Even now, people are recruited into a hospital endoscopy unit and receive a few weeks of on-the-job training before assisting doctors. That is not the best way to build a top-quality team.”

To help alleviate endoscopy tech shortages in Houston, Raju reached out to HCC in late 2015 and proposed a standardized Endoscopy Technician program. Raju volunteered his expertise to develop a 35-hour, evening curriculum working with an advisory group comprised of doctors, nurses, endo techs, educators and industry partners.

Graduates have not had a problem finding jobs. Huyen Dang, Class of 2022, works at MD Anderson Cancer Center. The former pharmacy technician wanted a path to work directly with patients, and she found it through the Endoscopy Technician program.

“I recommend this career to everyone,” Dang said. “Doctors in hospitals always need endo techs with experience. If you like hands on and fast pace, endo tech is the best way to go.”

David Loredo, Class of 2022, works at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital. The former oil and gas worker wanted a stable career that did not require frequent, long-term travel. He turned to healthcare and applied for the Endoscopy Technician program.

“And here I am now with a good job and future,” Loredo said. Loredo encourages his co-workers to upskill into endo techs. “I recommend it to the patient care assistants and the workers who disinfect the equipment,” he said. “They can work in the day and take their courses at night. In about a year, they’ll be better off.”

Carnessia Rhodes, a certified nurse aide, received three different job offers before her May 2024 graduation. She is now an endo tech for Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital.

“I can go anywhere with my endo certification under my belt,” Rhodes said. “The opportunities in this field are endless.”

Houston physicians may be especially pleased to tap into this talent pipeline. Karen Woods, M.D., a senior gastroenterologist with Houston Methodist Hospital has observed the Endoscopy Technician program and even reviewed the course curriculum and certification exam.

“I know the students are very well trained with extensive knowledge about endoscopy and the tools we use in both regular and advanced procedures,” Woods said. “I would strongly consider any graduate from the HCC program to work in my hospital unit or outpatient center.

To learn more or apply to the HCC Endoscopy Technician program, visit hccs.edu/endoscopy or call 713-718-7362.