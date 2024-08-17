“Dynamic Welcome” at UHD for First Day of Classes with Houston Dynamo’s Gabe Segal & Houston Dash’s Madison Ayson

HOUSTON (Aug. 16, 2024) – The Houston Dynamo is creating a “Dynamic Welcome” for new and returning Gators on the first day of classes at the University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) on Monday, August 19. The fun begins at the Marilyn Davies College of Business (MDCOB) with Dynamo games and giveaways, lunch by Little Casita Mexican Restaurant (sponsored by PNC bank), and a visit by Houston Dynamo mascot Diesel. Next students will march as part of a Dynamo Fan Rally to UHD’s Wellness & Success Center (WSC) for a meet-and-greet with Houston Dynamo player Gabe Segal and Dash player Madison Ayson plus a Tajin photo booth and mocktails.

Themed “GAME ON,” this celebration kicks off a series of events for UHD’s Weeks of Welcome (WOW). As downtown Houston’s only four-year university, UHD creates a sense of community and belonging on its growing campus with its WOW tradition. UHD will welcome more than 12,000 students to campus for the 2024-25 academic year on its first day.

Houston’s second largest university, UHD is a transformative engine for social mobility and an anchor institution for the region. With nationally ranked programs, UHD offers an affordable, quality education that leads to fulfilling careers for its graduates.

WHEN: 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday, August 19

WHERE: Begins at Marilyn Davies College of Business

320 N. Main Street, Houston, TX 77002 (Parking entrance: 1223 Vine St. Please contact Marie Jacinto at jacintom@uhd.edu in advance for the parking garage code.)

Noon: Dynamo Rally “Fan March” from MDCOB to Wellness & Success Center 1000 Naylor St., Houston, Texas 77002.

WHO: Dynamo player Gabe Segal, Dash player Madison Ayson, business undergraduate and MBA students, and Dean Jonathan Davis

VISUALS: Downtown Houston will create a dramatic backdrop for the Dynamo Rally Fan March from MDCOB to the Wellness & Success Center. Other great visuals include UHD students interacting with the Dynamo mascot Diesel, UHD mascot Ed-U-Gator, the Dynamo’s two MLS Cup trophies, the Dash’s NWSL Challenge Cup, Dynamo player Gabe Segal and Dash player Madison Ayson.