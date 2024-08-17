Commissioner Andy Meyers Hosts Ribbon Cutting for New Precinct 3 Annex

SUGAR LAND, TX — The new Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Annex is now open at 151 Stadium Drive in Sugar Land, consolidating several essential county offices under one roof.

About 45 county employees work at the new 25,000 square foot Precinct 3 Annex

“The new Annex centralizes county services for Precinct 3 residents,” said Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers. “By bringing together the Commissioner’s Office, Justice of the Peace, Constable’s Office, Tax Assessor Collector’s Office, and County Clerk in one location, we enhance accessibility and efficiency for our residents.”

This move addresses the limitations of the old Precinct 3 building at 12919 Dairy Ashford Rd., which was constructed in the 1980s and acquired by the county in 1993. The previous facility lacked adequate space and parking, creating challenges for residents accessing services at the facility and was not large enough to provide space for the County Clerk. The new annex resolves those issues by offering more space and parking.

Plans also call for a one-acre pocket to be constructed next-door to the Annex.