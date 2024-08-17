AG Paxton Recognizes Child Support Assistant Attorneys General of the Year

AUSTIN – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxon this week recognized 11 Assistant Attorneys General (“AAG”) of the year from the Child Support Division for their commitment to Texas children. One AAG was selected from each of the state’s ten child support regions, along with one AAG from the Child Support Division headquarters office in Austin. Honorees are chosen based upon recommendations from their peers and supervisors for going above and beyond their regular duties to serve Texas children.

Ashley Larios was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s headquarters in Austin.

Heather Threadgill was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s Region 1 in Lubbock.

Ariel Renner was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s Region 2 in San Antonio.

Elias Alcantar was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s Region 3 in Pharr.

Ashley Philip was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s Region 4 in Dallas.

April Bautista Neckar was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s Region 5 in Paris.

Karmah Stokes was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s Region 6 in Houston.

Johanna Thomas was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s Region 7 in Pflugerville.

Jessica Sprague was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s Region 8 in El Paso.

Susan Sylvester was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s Region 9 in Denton.

Elvira Margarita Villarreal was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s Region 10 in La Marque.

Each recipient has demonstrated a desire to serve Texas families, help their colleagues, and enhance the Attorney General’s Child Support Division.

The Attorney General’s Child Support Division offers an array of services to help families, including locating absent parents, establishing paternity for children born to unmarried parents, enforcing and modifying child and medical support orders, and collecting and distributing child support payments.

For more information about the Office of the Attorney General and the child support services it offers, call (800) 252-8014 or visit the agency’s website at www.texasattorneygeneral.gov.