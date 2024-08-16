Sen. Cruz Releases Statement Renewing Call for Release of Wrongly Detained Texan Austin Tice

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued the following statement today during the week of the twelve-year anniversary of Austin Tice’s wrongful detainment and captivity.

Sen. Cruz said, “Austin Tice has now endured twelve years of wrongful detainment, an unconscionable and unbearable crime against him and his family. This horrible anniversary is a reminder of the need to redouble our efforts to bring Austin home, and to secure the freedom of all Americans who are being held hostage overseas and kept from their families. I will never stop advocating and working for his release, and those who are detaining him, whether in Syria or beyond, should know that they will be held accountable by the United States and they should free him immediately.”