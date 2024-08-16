Harris County Commissioners Pass Major Vote To Invest In Flood Control Maintenance, Pending Voter Approval

Harris County, TX, August 15, 2024 – Today Harris County Commissioners Court unanimously voted to adopt a new tax rate for the Harris County Flood Control District (HCFCD), in order to fund deferred maintenance for existing flood control projects. Harris County residents will vote whether to approve the new initiative on the November ballot.

“I’m so grateful to my colleagues for supporting this, and to the Flood Control Department for their work on this. As head of emergency management, I know as much as anyone in Harris County the enormous need for more flood control infrastructure. The Flood Control District is responsible for maintaining investments, but its maintenance budget has stayed the same even as the number of projects has grown by leaps and bounds. This investment is a game-changing step toward being able to maintain the infrastructure we already have and the infrastructure we’re building. I look forward to pitching this to the voters in November,” said Judge Lina Hidalgo.

Currently, 72 percent of the HCFCD’s flood control projects are projected to reach the end of their lifespan within the next 20 years. In past years, county officials adopted a tax rate that meant HCFCD could not raise any more revenue than past years, despite growing costs. As a result, HCFCD has accumulated a deferred maintenance backlog over the years that now exceeds $999M.

To tackle this funding gap, Commissioners voted to adopt a $.04897 tax rate for HCFCD, pending voter approval in November. This tax rate will cost the average homeowner $60 more per year. If voters pass the approved rate, the additional funding will help fund activities like removing sediment, expanding maintenance facilities, making existing infrastructure more resilient and more.