Cullinan Park Conservancy Invites All to Participate in 2024 Cullinan Park Photo Contest

Photos must be taken at Cullinan Park and entries must be received by September 27th

Photographers of every age and skill level are invited to participate in Cullinan Park Conservancy’s annual photo contest. We are sad that the Park is closed for cleanup after the hurricane, but photos can be taken any time of the year, as long as they are taken in Cullinan Park! Entries must be received by Friday, Sept. 27th. Winners of the photo contest will be announced and highlighted at the Conservancy’s 8th Annual Picnic for the Park luncheon on Thursday, October 24th at Sweetwater Country Club.

Photographers may submit up to three total photos in the following five categories: Birds; Wildlife; Flora (trees, flowers, plants), Landscapes, and any subject taken with a Cell Phone. First, Second and Third places for each category will be announced and promoted not only at the luncheon but on social media. First-prize winners in each category will also be awarded a $50.00 cash prize. One “Peoples Choice” winner from the Woobox online voting platform will also receive a $50 cash prize.

Cullinan Park is located just north of Sugar Land Regional Airport on Highway 6 in Sugar Land. For complete details and Contest Rules, please visit www.cullinanparkconservancy.org/contest.

Winners of the 2023 Photo Contest can be found on the organization’s website.

“We’re grateful to Oxbow Advisors, who have consistently supported our mission and the photo contest over the years,” said Cullinan Park Conservancy Board President Keith Borgfeldt. “We thank Oxbow, photo contest judges, participants and all the volunteers who help make this part of our fundraising effort a success.”

About Cullinan Park Conservancy

The Cullinan Park Conservancy was created in 2010 and is recognized as tax-exempt by the IRS under Section 501(c)3, charged with the mission of raising funds to promote, enhance and protect Joseph S. and Lucie H. Cullinan’s 754-acre park at Oyster Creek. Cullinan Park is one of the largest nature parks in the greater Houston area with two lakes, miles of shady pedestrian-only hiking trails and abundant wildlife.

Photo Credits:

2023 People’s Choice – ‘Reflections’ by Katy Lagunes

2023 2nd Place Birds – ‘A Limpkin’ by Ed Matuod

2023 2nd Place – Landscape – ‘A Good Morning Walk’ by Kent Lim