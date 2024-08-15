Texas Stars Shine Bright in Paris

By: U.S. Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas

The Paris 2024 Summer Olympics wrapped up on Sunday, and the United States once again stole the show. American athletes racked up 40 gold medals and 126 total medals, leaving second-place China trailing behind by 35 medals. But behind the stars and stripes, one state made a name for itself on the global stage: Texas.

In a stunning display of superior athleticism and grit, Texas athletes brought home a staggering 41 medals, including 16 gold, 14 silver, and 11 bronze. If Texas were its own country, it would have ranked eighth in the world in terms of medals accumulated, outshining many established sports nations and cementing its reputation as a global sports powerhouse.

This achievement is no fluke. With our state’s vast size, diverse population, and deep-rooted sports culture, Texas has become a breeding ground for the world’s most decorated athletes in everything from swimming and track to gymnastics and basketball.

Simone Biles, a Houstonian and world-renowned gymnast, captivated audiences in Paris this year as she made a remarkable Olympic comeback. The crowd erupted in applause as she entered the arena for one of the most technically-challenging events in gymnastics: the vault. Biles delivered a stunning performance, executing her signature vault with precision and power, and earning her seventh Olympic gold medal. At 27, Biles now holds 11 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals, securing her place as the most decorated gymnast of all time.

Another Texas icon, Kevin Durant, played a key role in Team USA’s gold medal victory in men’s basketball. Durant made history as the first men’s basketball player to win four Olympic gold medals, having previously led Team USA to victory in London, Rio, and Tokyo. He also became the first Texas Longhorn to medal in four Olympic Games.

The University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin) also had a stellar showing, with current and former student-athletes winning 16 medals in Paris, including six gold, seven silver, and three bronze. If UT Austin had competed as its own country, it would have ranked 16th in total medals and tied for 14th in golds. Other NCAA Division I schools in Texas also earned an impressive number of medals, with Texas A&M athletes winning five, the University of Houston earning two, and Baylor University and Texas Christian University each claiming one. The achievements of these schools highlight the incredible talent and competitive spirit that defines Texas athletics.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will go down in history as a defining moment for sports in Texas. The Lone Star State’s impressive medal haul is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and competitive spirit of our athletes. But more than that, Texas’ Olympic success reflects a deep-rooted sporting culture that values and produces excellence at every level.

As our state continues to produce world-class athletes, its influence on the global stage is bound to grow as the legacy of the 2024 Olympics inspires future generations of Texans to dream big and achieve greatness. Texas has proven that it’s not just a state, but a formidable force in the world of sports—a force that will continue to shape athletics at the Olympic level for generations to come.

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.