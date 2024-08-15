Master Gardeners offer free online class about trees



Between droughts and freezes, Mother Nature has been tough on trees in Fort Bend County. Learn more about “Tree Care Basics” in a free online class Aug. 23 offered by Fort Bend County Master Gardeners.

The class is the sixth and last this year in the Landscape Success series. The 90-minute class will begin at 1 p.m. Registration is required. Register at Meeting Registration – Zoom. All people who register will receive a link to a recording of the class.

The presenters will be Jim Stepp and Stacey Earley. Stepp of Richmond has been a Master Gardener since 2013. Earley of Wallis has been a Master Gardener since 2023. The class will highlight trees that grow well in Fort Bend County as well as the basics of taking care of them.

Learn more about the Landscape Success series at: Landscape Success – Fort Bend (agrilife.org) All FBMG fundraisers, courses and events are brought to the community by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension – Fort Bend County. The Extension Service, along with the Fort Bend County Master Gardeners, offer the series to help homeowners create and maintain beautiful home landscapes.

For questions and information, contact: Brandy Rader at 281-342-3034 or brandy.rader@ag.tamu.edu.