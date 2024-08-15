Harmony Public Schools Parent Wins Heroes for Children Award

[SUGAR LAND] — A Harmony Science Academy – Sugar Land parent has been named a recipient of the 2024 Heroes for Children Award. Batool Hassan is one of only 15 awardees statewide who will receive this recognition.

Hassan is the recipient for State Board of Education (SBOE) District 6. She is honored for her outstanding services and valuable support to the school community, the staff and most notably, the students.

“As a mom, the Heroes for Children Award is deeply meaningful—it represents my dedication to ensuring every child feels supported, loved and given the opportunity to thrive, just as I wish for my own,” said Batool Hassan, Harmony Science Academy – Sugar Land parent.

Hassan and the other 14 award recipients will be honored during the SBOE general meeting on September 13, 2024, in Austin.

Harmony Public Schools is currently accepting applications for both students and team members.