Texas Harvest Mobile App Gets a New Name — Texas Hunt & Fish

AUSTIN — On Aug. 15, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will launch an updated version of the official mobile app used by hunters and anglers across the state for harvest reporting, electronic onsite registration, digital license display, and more.

Formerly named My Texas Hunt Harvest, the mobile app will have an updated look and a new name, Texas Hunt & Fish, but will have all the same great features users are familiar with from the previous version of the app.

With the Texas Hunt & Fish mobile app hunters and anglers can satisfy mandatory reporting requirements for wild turkey, white-tailed deer and alligator gar harvest, as well as complete electronic on-site registration for most public hunting sites accessed when using the Annual Public Hunt (APH) Permit. Fully digital license holders must use the Texas Hunt & Fish app to execute digital tags for deer, turkey, oversized red drum and spotted seatrout.

One of the newest features, launched during the 2023-24 hunting season, is the app’s ability to show Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) zones relative to the hunter’s location if they have the location services turned on.

A full list of features includes:

Online and offline functionality – use the app regardless of data service once it has been installed and your account is connected

Connect and display your hunting and fishing license (note that paper license holders must still carry physical tags when pursuing tagged species)

Perform mandatory hunt harvest reporting for wild turkey, white-tailed deer, and alligator gar

Digitally tag harvested game and fish (requires purchase of an appropriate digital hunting and/or fishing license)

Track and view your harvest history

Perform electronic onsite registration (eOSR) for many public hunt areas

Download maps of many public hunt areas for use with or without data service

View CWD Zone boundaries and, with location service enabled, determine your position in relation to the nearest zone

Reportar su cosecha en español o en inglés – report your harvest in English or Spanish

Users not wishing to use the app can complete mandatory harvest reporting online.

Users that already have the old version of the app downloaded on their devices will need to update to the new version starting on Aug. 15 to get all the latest features and to ensure proper app functionality.

Get the free Texas Hunt & Fish app in Apple and Google Play stores (links to download also available at tpwd.texas.gov/thf.