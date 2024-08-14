Publics assistance needed to find the next of kin

August 12, 2024

To Whom It May Concern:

We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate your publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or friends may see the information and contact this office.

Sincerely,

Michelle R. Sanford, Ph.D., D-ABFE ID Coordinator

Forensic Investigations

The information follows on the next page:

HOA TRAN – Asian Female, 02/12/1949: Ms. Tran died in the 1700 block of North Loop West in Houston, TX on 06/14/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-2360.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/126764)

GABRIEL SANTIAGO-RAMIREZ – Hispanic Male, 03/18/1978: Mr. Santiago-Ramirez died in the 10000 block of Veteran’s Memorial Drive in Houston, TX on 06/18/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-2423.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/126615)

MICHAEL RAY WISDOM – White Male, 11/10/1980: Mr. Wisdom died at Houston Methodist Hospital, West in Houston, TX on 06/24/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-2511.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/126748)

DANIEL BRUCE AIKEN – White Male, 10/06/1955: Mr. Aiken died in the 8100 block of Furay Road in Houston, TX on 06/26/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832- 927-5000 and refer to case ML24-2548.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/126745)

ANDREW FRANK LANE – White Male, 04/20/1957: Mr. Lane died in the 8600 block of Memorial Drive in Houston, TX on 06/27/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-2552.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/126751)

GLENN DAVIES STOLORSKI – White Male, 04/16/1962:

Mr. Stolorski died in the 12400 block of Bissonett Street in Houston, TX on 07/04/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-2654.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/126750)

RICKY LEE JENKINS – Black Male, 01/12/1956: Mr. Jenkins died in the 9700 block of Pagewood Lane in Houston, TX on 07/11/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832- 927-5000 and refer to case ML24-2785.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/126757)

DIANE ROWLAND – White Female, 09/17/1953: Ms. Rowland died in the 700 block of Bering Drive in Houston, TX on 07/14/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832- 927-5000 and refer to case ML24-2828.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/126758)

MARVIN RAY MOORE – White Male, 08/07/1954: Mr. Moore died in the 7200 block of Bayou Forest Drive in Houston, TX on 07/16/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-2863.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/126763)

JOHN LUCIAN SELMAN – White Male, 05/10/1950: Mr. Selman died in the 700 block of South Fry Road in Katy, TX on 07/16/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832- 927-5000 and refer to case ML24-2864.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/126762)