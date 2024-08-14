Public Assistance needed to Identify this Decedent

Forensic Investigations: 832-927-5001

UNIDENTIFIED DECEDENT FLIER

 

Announcement Date: 8/13/2024   Date of

Death/Recovery:

   7/20/2024    
IFS Case Number: ML24-2912 Law Enforcement Agency and Case

Number:

 N/A    
NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/126663    
Recovery Location: Memorial Hermann Hospital – TMC (Texas Medical Center)  
Demographic Description:
Sex: Male Height:

Weight:

 5’5”

153lbs

 Age: Older Adult Race: White or Hispanic
ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:
The decedent has a tattoo on the right forearm appearing to consist of three letters in cursive/old

English: “OGA”. His clothing was unknown due to his hospital stay.
CASE DETAILS:
The decedent was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, TMC after falling outside of a convenience store. He spent approximately 13 days at the hospital prior to his death but was unable to communicate any information. A possible friend reported his name to possibly be “Octavio Gomez”

but he was uncertain about his date of birth.

PHOTOS:

 

If you recognize or believe you may be able to help identify the deceased, contact the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at either number provided:

Main Number: 832-927-5000 or Forensic Investigations: 832-927-5001

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences | 1861 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, Texas 77054 | www.harriscountytx.gov/ifs