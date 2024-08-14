Public Assistance needed to Identify this Decedent

Forensic Investigations: 832-927-5001
UNIDENTIFIED DECEDENT FLIER
|Announcement Date:
|8/13/2024
|Date of
Death/Recovery:
|7/20/2024
|IFS Case Number:
|ML24-2912
|Law Enforcement Agency and Case
Number:
|N/A
|NamUs.gov:
|https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/126663
|Recovery Location:
|Memorial Hermann Hospital – TMC (Texas Medical Center)
|Demographic Description:
|Sex:
|Male
|Height:
Weight:
|5’5”
153lbs
|Age:
|Older Adult
|Race:
|White or Hispanic
|ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:
|The decedent has a tattoo on the right forearm appearing to consist of three letters in cursive/old
English: “OGA”. His clothing was unknown due to his hospital stay.
|CASE DETAILS:
|The decedent was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, TMC after falling outside of a convenience store. He spent approximately 13 days at the hospital prior to his death but was unable to communicate any information. A possible friend reported his name to possibly be “Octavio Gomez”
but he was uncertain about his date of birth.
PHOTOS:
If you recognize or believe you may be able to help identify the deceased, contact the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at either number provided:
Main Number: 832-927-5000 or Forensic Investigations: 832-927-5001
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences | 1861 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, Texas 77054 | www.harriscountytx.gov/ifs