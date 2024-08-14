Katy ISD Kicks Off Year of “Unparalleled Learning,” Welcoming More Than 96,000 Students

KATY, TX [August 14, 2024] – Today, Katy ISD kicked off its 2024-25 school year, a year that will be filled with “unparalleled learning” for the District’s more than 96,000 students. Students, teachers and staff at the District’s 78 campuses were excited to start this year as they eagerly proceeded through school doors across the District.

Among this year’s early highlights, the District opened its newest schools, Nelson Junior High and Freeman High School, in the northwest corner of the District where Katy ISD is continuing to see fast growth.

“We remain a destination district because of our families, teachers, staff, and community’s continuous vision to provide world class resources and educational experiences at every Katy ISD campus,” said Superintendent Dr. Ken Gregorski. “Our newest campuses are supporting the rapid growth in the northwest quadrant, and we’re excited to see the learning that will take place in these schools.”

Both Nelson Junior High and Freeman High School welcomed thousands of students to their brand-new buildings on August 14. Each new school boasts impressive architectural features that will create unique learning experiences and opportunities for students to thrive and grow, including a Makerspace, dedicated to student innovation and creativity, and learning stairs, which provide learning space outside of the classroom.

Also new this year, the District launched its CLASS 1:1 Student-to-Device initiative, equipping children in grades 3-12 with a Chromebook to ensure every child access to the District’s digital resources and integrated learning experiences, both inside and outside the classroom. This voter-approved initiative was part of the 2023 Bond.

The first day of school is always filled with anticipation and optimism for the year ahead, and this school year promises to be exceptional for Katy ISD.