FEMA Assistance Deadline is One Day Away

AUSTIN – Texans who were affected by the storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding this spring have until Aug. 15 to apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

Homeowners and renters in Anderson, Austin, Bell, Calhoun, Collin, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Falls, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Henderson, Hockley, Jasper, Jones, Kaufman, Lamar, Leon, Liberty, Montague, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Newton, Panola, Polk, Rusk, Sabine, San Jacinto, Smith, Terrell, Trinity, Tyler, Van Zandt, Walker and Waller counties designated for federal disaster assistance and who incurred storm-related loss or damage between April 26 – June 5, time is running out to apply.

To apply for FEMA assistance, homeowners and renters can:

Go online to disasterassistance.gov/

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center. The centers operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Saturday, closed Sunday. To find a DRC location near you, go to fema.gov/drc .

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. CT. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Any center can help with both Hurricane Beryl and the April 26-June 5 storms and flooding. Texans can shorten wait times at the centers by applying to FEMA online, by phone or using the FEMA App before visiting a center. The best times to call are early morning or early evening.

For more information about Texas disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4781. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube.