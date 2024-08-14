Disaster Recovery Center in Harris County Closing August 14

AUSTIN – A Disaster Recovery Center in Harris County will close permanently at 6 p.m. on Aug. 14. Center location:

Spring Spirit 8526 Pitner Rd.

Houston, TX 77080

Any center can help with both Hurricane Beryl and the April 26-June 5 storms and flooding. To find the Disaster Recovery Center location near you, go to fema.gov/drc.

The centers operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Saturday, closed Sunday. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4781. Follow the FEMA Region 6 X account at X.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.