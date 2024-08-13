Two Disaster Recovery Centers in Fort Bend Reopen August 13

AUSTIN – Two Disaster Recovery Centers in Fort Bend County will reopen at 8 a.m. on Aug. 13 and will temporarily close on Aug. 18 at 6 p.m.

Center locations:

Public Transportation Facility

3737 Bamore Rd.

Rosenberg, TX 77471

William B. Travis Building

301 Jackson Street

Richmond, TX 77469

The centers operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Saturday, closed Sunday. Any center can help with both Hurricane Beryl and the April 26-June 5 storms and flooding. To find the Disaster Recovery Center location near you, go to fema.gov/drc .

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4798. Follow the FEMA Region 6 X account at X.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.