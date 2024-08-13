The Virani Distinguished School Leader Award Grants $20,000 in Recognition of Exemplary School Leaders in Greater Houston

Dr. Asha and Farid Virani, in partnership with Teach For America Houston, announce the 2024 Winners of the inaugural Virani Distinguished School Leader Award

(Houston, Texas – Aug. 13, 2024) – Dr. Asha and Farid Virani and Teach For America Houston are proud to announce the winners of the 2024 Virani Distinguished School Leader Award. This prestigious award honors exceptional school leaders who have demonstrated tremendous dedication and leadership. The winners were selected by a diverse selection committee from a pool of over 40 eligible candidates and nine nominees. To be considered, nominees had to be Teach For America alumni, full-time school leaders (principals) working in Houston, and have over two years of school leadership experience. The selection committee focused on leaders who pursue equity, strengthen their communities, achieve great impact, choose courage in their work, act with humility, demonstrate resilience, and learn continuously.

This year’s winners of $10,000 grants are:

Mrs. Kaleena Coleman

TFA Houston ‘06 Corps Member

Founding Principal, KIPP Unity Primary

Kaleena Coleman graduated from the University of Southern Maine in 2005 with a degree in criminology. She earned her master’s in educational leadership from National Louis University in 2013. Ms. Coleman began her career in education as a 2006 Teach for America Corps Member, teaching first grade in Alief ISD. Since then, she has served as a founding teacher and Dean of Instruction at KIPP Sharp College Prep. She then became the founding Principal of KIPP Unity Primary in 2015. Mrs. Coleman is dedicated to ensuring that all students receive an excellent education to pursue opportunities and choices in life.

Ms. Cynovia Hall

TFA Houston ‘12 Corps Member

Founding Principal, YES Prep Airline Elementary

Cynovia Hall completed her undergraduate studies at Texas State University in 2012 and earned a master’s degree and Principal Certification from the University of St. Thomas. Prior to being named the founding principal of YES Prep Airline Elementary, Cynovia served as the Resident Principal at YES Prep Southside. Cynovia began teaching in Houston as a Teach For America Corps Member in 2012 and then moved to Washington, D.C. where she taught as a founding teacher at a turnaround charter school. Upon returning to Houston, she taught upper elementary and then as a middle school teacher specialist.

Surprise Award Announcement

On Friday, August 9th, both winners were surprised at their schools by their staff and loved ones as they learned about their nomination and winning of the 2024 grant prize of $10,000. The surprise announcements were carefully orchestrated with the help of school staff, Teach For America Houston, and Dr. Asha and Farid Virani, who ensured that both Mrs. Coleman and Ms. Hall were genuinely surprised and deeply moved by the recognition.

Both awardees expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Asha and Farid Virani, Teach For America Houston, their colleagues, students, and the community for making the day so special.

About the Virani Distinguished School Leader Award

The Virani Distinguished School Leader Award recognizes and celebrates school leaders who exemplify extraordinary dedication and inspiration through their exceptional leadership within their schools. These leaders are the catalysts for change, committed to fostering a culture of excellence that embodies the core values of high-quality education. The recipients are selected based on their demonstrated ability to inspire and support students, promote a positive and inclusive school culture, and engage with the community to enhance educational outcomes.

About Teach For America Houston

Teach For America Houston works in partnership with local districts and charter schools to expand educational opportunities for children. Founded in Houston in 1991, Teach For America recruits and develops a diverse corps of outstanding leaders who make an initial two-year commitment to teach in high-need schools and become lifelong leaders in the effort to end educational inequity. Today, TFA Houston is a force of over 2,100 alumni and corps members impacting more than 31,000 students in pursuit of profound systemic change. From classroom to systems-level positions, their leaders are reimagining education to realize the day when every child has an equal opportunity to learn, lead, thrive, and co-create a future filled with possibility. Teach For America is a proud member of the AmeriCorps national service network. For more information, visit www.teachforamerica.org/houston and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.