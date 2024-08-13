The Periwinkle Foundation presents annual Iron Bartender competition Thursday, Sept. 12 at Lyric Market in downtown Houston

Raises funds for programs supporting pediatric cancer patients at Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center

WHAT: The Periwinkle Foundation presents Houston’s premier bartender competition featuring signature cocktails by celebrated bartenders at restaurants and bars across the city. Each bartender presented a signature “Periwinkle Cocktail” at their bar/restaurant from June 4th through July 4th. $1 from the sale of each Periwinkle cocktail was donated to The Periwinkle Foundation. A panel of judges scored the cocktails, and the five bartenders with the top scores are competing in the Finals on September 12th. The title of Iron Bartender will be awarded that evening. Guests will cast their votes for the People’s Choice Award.

WHEN:

Thursday, September 12th

6:30pm – 9:30pm

WHERE:

Lyric Market, 411 Smith Street, Houston, TX 77002

WHO:

Iron Bartender Finalists 2024

Drew Jerdan – Bad News Bar

Humberto Garay – Cuchara

Lynzie Holland – Johnny’s Gold Brick

April Biagas – Refuge

TJ Leibowitz – Winnie’s

VISUALS: Link to finalist headshots here

Courtesy of finalists

Link to 2023 event photos here

Photo credit: Larry Geiger

TICKETS: Individual Tickets are limited.

$200 Individual Tickets can be purchased Includes seated multi-course seated dinner prepared by guest chefs served with paired cocktails presented by the five (5) Iron Bartender competitors. VIP Tables are also limited.

are also limited. $2500 VIP Tables includes reserved table for ten (10) guests with a multi-course seated dinner prepared by guest chefs. The VIP dinner will be served with paired cocktails presented by the five (5) Iron Bartender finalists. VIP guests will then have the opportunity to vote for their favorite bartender, and the Iron Bartender champion will be announced at the end of the evening.

For more information and a link to tickets, go to: https://ironbartender.org/.