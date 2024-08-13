Harmony Public Schools Offers Free & Reduced-Price Meals to Eligible Students

HOUSTON—Harmony Public Schools announced its policy today for providing free and reduced-price meals for children served under the attached current income eligibility guidelines. Each school/site or the Central Office has a copy of the policy, which anyone may review on request.

Starting on August 1, 2024, Harmony Public Schools began distributing letters to the households of the children in the districts about eligibility benefits and any actions households need to take to apply for these benefits. Applications also are available at https://www.schoolcafe.com/HARMONYPSHOUSTONSOUTH or https://www.schoolcafe.com/HARMONYPSHOUSTONNORTH.

Criteria for Free and Reduced-Price Meal Benefits

The following criteria will be used to determine a child’s eligibility for free or reduced-price meal benefits:

Income

Household income that is at or below the income eligibility levels. Categorical (Automatic) Eligibility levels.

Categorical or Automatic Eligibility

Households receiving the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR).

Program Participant

Child’s status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant, or displaced by a declared disaster.

Child’s enrollment in Head Start or Even Start.

Income Eligibility

For those households that qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on income, an adult must fill out a free and reduced-price meal application and return it to the Child Nutrition Department at childnutrition.houstonsouth@harmonytx.org or ChildNutrition.houstonnorth@harmonytx.org.

Those individuals filling out the application will need to provide the following information:

Names of all household members.

Amount, frequency and source of current income for each household member.

The last four digits of the Social Security number of the adult household member who signs the application or, if the adult does not have a Social Security number, check the box for “No Social Security number.”

The signature of an adult household member attests that the information provided is correct.

Categorical or Program Eligibility

Harmony Public Schools is working with local agencies to identify all categorically and program-eligible children. Harmony Public Schools will notify the households of these children that they do not need to complete an application. Any household that does not receive a letter and feels it should have should contact the Child Nutrition Department at childnutrition.houstonsouth@harmonytx.org or ChildNutrition.houstonnorth@harmonytx.org.

Any household that wishes to decline benefits should contact the Child Nutrition Department at childnutrition.houstonsouth@harmonytx.org or ChildNutrition.houstonnorth@harmonytx.org.

Applications may be submitted anytime during the school year. The information households provide on the application will be used to determine eligibility. School officials may also verify applications at any time during the school year.

Determining Eligibility

Under the provisions of the free and reduced-price meal policy, the school Child Nutrition Assistant will review applications and determine eligibility. Households or guardians dissatisfied with the Reviewing Official’s eligibility determination may wish to discuss the decision with the Reviewing Official on an informal basis. Households wishing to make a formal appeal for a hearing on the decision may make a request either orally or in writing to the Chief of Operations Officer, 9321 W. Sam Houston Pkwy S, Houston, TX 77099, or by email at childnutrition@harmonytx.org.

Unexpected Circumstances

If a household member becomes unemployed or the household size increases, the household should contact the school. Such changes may make the children of the household eligible for benefits if the household’s income falls at or below the attached current income eligibility guidelines.

