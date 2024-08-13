GLOBAL WINES AND LONE STAR VIBES SET TO TAKE CENTER STAGE AT 38TH ANNUAL GRAPEFEST® – A TEXAS WINE EXPERIENCE

The four-day festival takes place September 12, 13, 14 and 15 in Grapevine, Texas.

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS (August 12, 2024) – Grapevine is proud to announce the 38th Annual GrapeFest- A Texas Wine Experience presented by Bank of the West will be all about the Global Wines and Lone Star Vibes. The Largest Wine Festival in the Southwest is happening September 12, 13, 14 and 15. Wine lovers are invited to embark on a journey around the world, all on Grapevine’s Historic Main Street.

Savor award-winning wines from international vineyards alongside some of the best wines Texas has to offer. Attendees can experience wines from three premier wine valleys of the world: Barossa, Australia; Krems, Austria and Parras, Mexico in the International Wine Experience sponsored by Gaylord Texan Resort. Guests can also decide which Texas wines are top-notch in the People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic during ten 90-minute judging sessions, five of them VIP sessions.

Champagne and sparkling wine will be served by the glass at Champagne Terrace, sponsored by Hilton DFW Lakes and it will be all about the blush and rosés at the Rosé Rendezvous at the Gazebo, sponsored by Messina Hof and Landon Wineries, featuring live music, pink décor and an array of photo opportunities.

Wine lovers can also take their knowledge to the next level with the Barossa Premium Wine Experience and Master Class featuring top Barossa winemaker, Dean Hewitson of Hewitson Estate. Savor premium Barossa wines, expert guidance and earn a Barossa Wine Expert certification. There are also Wine and Food Pairing Seminars where guests can learn to pair different wine varietals with their food like a pro, while exploring the wine valleys of Barossa, Krems and Parras.

Take part in the fierce competition at GrapeStomp sponsored by Sam’s Club. Teams of two take turns stomping about 18 pounds of grapes over two minutes to see who stomps the most juice. The winner at the end of the weekend wins the highly coveted Purple Foot Award! There is also the Champagne Cork Shoot-Off sponsored by Texas Gun Experience, where guests pop a champagne bottle and try to hit a target. The winners of that competition will compete in the Grand Shoot-Off finals on Sunday.

Taste buds will enjoy fun, new festival foods including Smackin Mac and Cheese, Del Campo Empanadas, Granny Dee’s Pierogis and more, as well as traditional favorites like Funnel Cakes and Corn Dogs. Don’t forget the shopping, with dozens of vendors up and down Historic Main Street featuring unique artisans and an all-new marketplace. Enjoy new to GrapeFest artists like Holly Glenn Arts and Phoenix Inlay, Inc. and don’t miss Gypsy Lilac featuring an Instagram-worthy vintage floral truck.

GrapeFest also features a vibrant festival atmosphere with live music on four stages, featuring exciting tribute artists like Taylor Swift Tribute: Reputation and Animals, the Maroon 5 Tribute.

Attendees can also enter to win the trip of a lifetime- round-trip tickets for two from Qantas Airlines to Barossa Wine Country, Australia. They can enter to win at the Qantas booth.

GrapeFest dates and times:

Thursday, September 12: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Complimentary Admission

Friday, September 13: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Complimentary Admission before 5 p.m.

Saturday, September 14: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday, September 15: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at GrapeFest.com:

General Admission: Adults: $10, Seniors (62+) and Children (6 – 12) $5

Weekend Pass: $20

Additional Ticketed Experiences: Barossa Master Classes, Wine Pairing Workshops, People’s Choice, VIP People’s Choice, International Wine Experience, VIP international Wine Experience

Make it a weekend getaway! For hotel, festival information and tickets visit GrapeFest.com.

ABOUT GRAPEVINE, TEXAS:

Grapevine, Texas, is a charming destination located in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, offering a blend of history and modern amenities. Known for its vibrant hospitality, Grapevine is home to a range of world-class hotels. From luxe resorts, including Gaylord Texan, to the boutique Hotel Vin and family-friendly Great Wolf Lodge, visitors will find accommodations that suit their needs and preferences. Grapevine is home to the Urban Wine Trail, Historic Main Street, Historic Nash Farm, Grapevine Vintage Railroad and hosts many annual festivals and events including GrapeFest® – A Texas Wine Experience, Main Street Fest – A Craft Brew Experience and the Christmas Capital of Texas®, featuring more than 1,400 Christmas events over 40 days.

