Fireworks, Drone Show and More on Galveston Island Labor Day Weekend

GALVESTON, Texas (Aug. 13, 2024) – This Labor Day Weekend, Galveston Island’s skies will light up with fireworks and hundreds of drones. Make the most of the long weekend with a trip to the island, take in the displays and explore all this historic beach town has to offer.

Seawall Fireworks Show

Celebrate Saturday with a fantastic fireworks show along the Gulf of Mexico. The 15-minute display will begin at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 and will be visible east and west of 37th street along the seawall.

Downtown Drone Show

On Sunday, Sept. 1, Galveston’s Historic Downtown District along the Strand will be set aglow with hundreds of drones. Head to Saengerfest Park, 23rd and Strand, at 6:30 p.m. for a pre-party complete with music and food trucks. The drone show is set to begin at 8:30 p.m. and is sure to dazzle spectators with 3D scenes, animations and lifelike motions in the sky above the Galveston Railroad Museum.

Galveston Island Wine Festival

Cheers to a wonderful weekend of wine tastings with penguins, food experiences with renowned chefs, live music, fireworks (on Saturday, Aug. 31) and fun at Moody Gardens. Special activities are scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Wine lovers and foodies should plan your itinerary, book your hotel and make it a weekend to remember! For more information and to book your tickets, visit www.moodygardens.com/events/galveston_wine_festival/ .

Celebrate Pride at East Beach and Robert’s Lafitte

Pageantry, parties and more await visitors at East Beach and at Robert’s Lafitte bar (25th and Ave. Q) Aug. 30-Sept. 1 during Galveston Pride weekend. Events will take place at the beach, bar and pool. For a schedule of events, visit www.pridegalveston.com .

Participate in Fun, Free Activities

Learn how to create spectacular sandcastles with lessons from professional sandcastle builders during Sandcastle Days on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at East Beach. Registration is not required for the lessons and equipment will be provided on a limited basis. Participants are encouraged to bring their own sand buckets and shovels.

Join the Bucket Brigade in exploring the creatures and features that make Galveston beaches unique. Tours are educational and fun for ocean lovers of all ages. Hands-on activities investigate topics including Galveston’s turbid water, marine debris, seaweed and more. The beach tours take place at East Beach and will be offered on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Head to Galveston’s Attractions & Museums

Visitors to Moody Gardens can enjoy the Aquarium Pyramid, Rainforest Pyramid, MG3D Theater, 4D Special FX Theater, Colonel Paddlewheel Boat, Palm Beach and much more. Thrill rides and midway games await at the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, and Schlitterbahn Galveston Waterpark offers cool fun on its lazy river and slides. History buffs will revel in climbing aboard the 1877 Tall Ship ELISSA and the Ship to Shore immigration experience at the Historic Seaport. The Bryan Museum is home to one of the world’s largest collections of art and artifacts related to the Southwest and features a children’s area with interactive exhibits.

Explore Historic Downtown Galveston

The heartbeat of the island can be found downtown. Home to official historic designations including the Strand Historic District, the Downtown Cultural Arts District, and the Historic Strand Seaport area, here you’ll find historic architecture, family attractions, locally owned restaurants, boutiques, art galleries, performance venues and more. Be sure to stroll along Postoffice Street home to The Grand 1894 Opera House and a collection of art galleries and antique shops. An active port lies nearby, just across Harborside Drive. Here, fishing boats make their way to sea at dawn to bring their fresh hauls to island restaurants.

About Galveston Island

Galveston Island is a historic beach town located on the Gulf of Mexico just 50 miles from Houston. The island is best known as a vacation destination, offering 32 miles of beaches, a variety of family attractions, Texas’ premier cruise port and one of the largest and well-preserved concentrations of Victorian architecture in the country, including several National Historic Landmarks. Galveston Island is the birthplace of Juneteenth and home to popular amusements such as, Moody Gardens and Schlitterbahn Galveston Island Waterpark, as well as a variety of museums and recreational activities from surfing to birding. For more information on Galveston Island visit www.visitgalveston.com or call 1-888-GAL-ISLE.