TICKETMASTER TICKET SALES LAUNCH TODAY AS COUNTDOWN IS ON TO THIS YEAR’S NUTCRACKER MARKET

WHAT: The time has finally arrived for Nutcracker Market shoppers – both General Admission and Early Bird tickets for the 44th annual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market are on sale today, Monday, August 12, at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com. The highly anticipated Houston tradition and one-of-a-kind experience returns once again to NRG Center this November 14-17, 2024.

Step into a world of festive charm with vibrant red carpets as towering Nutcrackers welcome every guest! The four-day celebration will feature more than 270 merchants, including 25 new booths filled with exciting finds and treasures. Shoppers can expect to find apparel for all, accessories, fashion and fine jewelry, toys, gourmet food and treats, and unique gifts and specialty items. Many long-time fan favorites will be on hand including All of Us, Royal Standard, and the return of long-time favorite, Paul Michael Company.

As Houston Ballet’s largest annual fundraiser, Nutcracker Market provides a meaningful way for shoppers to contribute. Admission ticket sales and 11% of merchandise sales benefit Houston Ballet, its Academy, and its scholarship programs directly in Houston. To date, Nutcracker Market has raised more than $90.5 million for Houston Ballet.

Visit www.nutcrackermarket.com for more information and additional ticketing details.

WHEN: November 14-17, 2024

Thursday, November 14 – 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 15 – 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16 – 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, November 17 – 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.



WHERE: NRG Center

1 NRG Parkway, Houston, TX

VISUALS: Click here for images. (Credit: courtesy of Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market)

MORE: General Admission tickets are good for one-day admission only.

Discount General Admission tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com beginning August 12 ($18, plus fees).



Early Bird tickets allow for 8:30 a.m. admission on Thursday, November 14 and Friday, November 15, as well as repeat admission all four days of the Market.

Discount Early Bird tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com beginning August 12 ($55, plus fees).



Special event tickets (Wells Fargo Preview Party, Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon, Macy’s Fashion Show and Luncheon), and group General Admission tickets can be purchased now by calling 713-535-3231.

Children two and under are free. All others must have a ticket.

There is a check-in area near the entry for strollers, carts, rolling bags, and wagons as they are not permitted inside.