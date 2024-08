Dr. Lori Antiques Appraisal Comedy Tour and headlining the Montgomery County Home & Outdoor Living Show

Dr. Lori Antiques Appraisal Comedy Tour and headlining the Montgomery County Home & Outdoor Living Show, Lone Star Convention & Expo Center, Conroe, TX on Saturday, September 7. Free appraisals for guests. Details at this link.

Dr. Lori appraisal event at the Montgomery County Home & Outdoor Living Show, Conroe, TX

https://www.drloriv.com/events/dr-lori-antiques-appraisal-event-2/