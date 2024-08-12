ROSENBERG, TX – The Central Fort Bend Chamber is set to host its annual Governmental Affairs Networking Event: Donuts and Dialogue with Your Local Commissioners, on Friday, August 16, 2024 at Texas State Technical College from 8:30 am – 10 am. Check-in and networking will begin at 8:30 am with Presentations and Q&A Session beginning at 9 am.

Join us as we hear from Commissioner Dexter McCoy of Precinct 4 and Commissioner Vincent Morales of Precinct 1 as they give updates on their precincts.

Registration is free for Chamber Members and $10 for Prospective Members and Guests. For more information on registering, please visit www.cfbca.org or call the office at 281-342-5464.