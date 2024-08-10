TEXAS A&M-KINGSVILLE HOLDS SUMMER COMMENCEMENT

KINGSVILLE (August 9, 2024) — Texas A&M University-Kingsville students walked the stage Friday, Aug. 9, during Summer Commencement at the Steinke Physical Education Center. There were 285 prospective graduates who received degrees in two ceremonies.
Of the graduates, 151 received bachelor’s degrees, 126 received master’s degrees and eight received doctoral degrees.
The student commencement speakers were Gabriella Ruiz at the 10 a.m. ceremony and Joshua Macareno at the 1 p.m. ceremony.
About Gabriella Ruiz
Raymondville native Gabriella Ruiz received a bachelor’s degree in animal science with a minor in wildlife photography. She is a two-time recipient of the TAMUK Wildlife Photography Scholarship.
She also received the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Endowment Scholarship, the CLAG General Scholarship and the Alliance for Smart Agriculture in the Internet of Things Era Scholarship. Ruiz served two terms as president of the TAMUK chapter of Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and the Related Sciences.
In addition, she was a member of the Student Chapter of The Wildlife Society and student ambassador and mentor for the Dick and Mary Lewis Kleberg College of Agriculture and Natural Resources. Ruiz will remain at Texas A&M-Kingsville to pursue a master’s degree in animal science with a focus in meat science.
About Joshua Macareno
Joshua Macareno is a Kingsville native who received his master’s degree in business administration with a certificate in human resources. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University-Kingsville in May 2023 completing a degree in business administration with a minor in entrepreneurship and a concentration in human resources.
Macareno received the Gulf Western Region Collegian of the Year Award from Delta Sigma Pi in 2024 and the Leadership Award from the TAMUK College of Business in April of 2023. He has received the Javelina Graduate Scholarship, the Russel Honors Scholarship and the Divinely Inspired Virtuous Angels Scholarship.
Macareno was president, public relations and vice president of professional activities and community service for Delta Sigma Pi Business Fraternity, secretary of the Society of Human Resource Management and director of finance of the TAMUK Dance Marathon.
In addition, he was a member of the Beta Gamma Sigma International Business Honor Society, the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society, the TAMUK Accounting Society and the Lectureship Committee. Macareno would like to work for the Texas A&M University System or in federal or local government in the human resources or related field.
TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY–KINGSVILLE
PROSPECTIVE GRADUATE LIST
SUMMER COMMENCEMENT 2024
TEXAS GRADUATES
SUMMER 2024
ALAMO
Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies
Bionca Marie Flores
ALICE
Bachelor of Business Administration
Sebastian R. Gonzalez
Nahun Jimenez
Bachelor of Science
Roel Junior Guerra
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Gene Edward Espinoza
Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies
Diane Lopez
Patricia Placencio
Master of Business Administration
Candice Angelina Cantu
Master of Science
Benito Benjamin Benavides IV
Arturo L. Cedillo
Martin Daniel De Los Santos
Jacqueline Figueroa
ALLEN
Master of Business Administration
Sian Aditi Sarker
ALTON
Master of Education
Carlos Ernesto Gonzalez
ALVARADO
Master of Science
Merideth Ann Harvey
ARANSAS PASS
Master of Business Administration
Valerie Lynn Garcia
ATASCOSA
Master of Science
Joshua Lee Chessher
Matthew Isaiah Vasquez
AUSTIN
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Melissa Marquez Urquiza
Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies
Marc X. Kinney
Master of Science
Aniket Ashok Bhosale
BANQUETE
Bachelor of Business Administration
Destiny Guadalupe Martinez
BAYTOWN
Bachelor Science in Industrial Engineering
Shaun Christopher Colin Gill
BEAUMONT
Bachelor of Arts
Tierra Marie Hockless
BEEVILLE
Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies
Seth M. Gomez
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Matthew B. Contreras
BENAVIDES
Master of Science
Melissa Catrina Hernandez
BISHOP
Bachelor of Arts
Noah Christopher Everett
BROOKSHIRE
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Sterling Mitchell Peay
BROWNSVILLE
Bachelor of Science
Sebastian Daniel Salazar
Master of Science
Allison Nicole Watts
BUDA
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Sydney Alexandra Ann Rye
BURLESON
Master of Business Administration
Rylie Deann Anderson
CARRIZO SPRINGS
Bachelor of Arts
Destiny Leighann Medina
Bachelor of Science
Gabrielle Asbury
CIBOLO
Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies
Michael Gombert Zapata
COLLEGE STATION
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Austin Christopher Philips
Master of Business Administration
Makayla Rashell Cantu
Kardon Michael Payne
Master of Science
Jori Elizabeth Hohensee
CONROE
Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies
Khalen Terrell Leonard
CONVERSE
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Austin Kristofer Barrios
CORPUS CHRISTI
Bachelor of Science
Fae Marie Gonzalez
Taylor Leona Rackley-Slack
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Joshua Dee Allison
Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies
Alec Jadon Brown
Tera Montana Elwell
Megan Elizabeth Gonzales
Abigail Celeste Padilla
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Joseph Alan Mikulencak
Jaime A. Silva
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Robert Ryan Avalos
Japhet O. Izeh
Doctor of Philosophy
Bohyun Ahn
Master of Business Administration
Matthew Daniel Castro
Marcus Andrew Chavarria
Master of Music
Alexis Garcia
Mario Ramirez
Jessica Michelle Reyes
Master of Science
Craig William Clemons
Master of Social Work
Aleyda A. Sanchez
COTULLA
Doctor of Education
Shane Matthew Johnston
CYPRESS
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Dawson Charles Heinicke
Master of Business Administration
Abdulraheem Oluwatosin Adams
DONNA
Bachelor of Arts
James Samuel Gomez
Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies
Francisca Y. Alvarez
Brittany Rae Cano
DRISCOLL
Master of Arts
Alyssa Erin Gonzalez
EAGLE LAKE
Bachelor of Arts
Zena Leroya Desouza-George
EAGLE PASS
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Amanda Patricia Galvan
Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies
Laura Alexandra Negrete
Doctor of Education
Jose L. Villalobos
Master of Business Administration
Caleb Adrian Rodriguez
Master of Music
Martin Ivan Padilla
EDCOUCH
Master of Science
Juan Carlos Elissetche
EDINBURG
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Geovanna Antonieta Cavazos
Cynthia Carolina Martinez
Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies
Crystal Doreen Diaz
Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Aaron Nina Franco
Master of Science
Andre C. Alfaro
Sarah Wesley Godwin
EL PASO
Bachelor of Business Administration
Annelise Victoria Dominguez
Master of Business Administration
William Ricardo Upton
ELGIN
Master of Business Administration
Edelin Yulieth Falcon
FALFURRIAS
Bachelor of Business Administration
Sarah Briann Ramirez
Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies
Yesenia Cristal Benavides
Nadia Danielle Garza
Master of Science
Daniel Lorenzo Duque
Makayla Rae Hofstetter
FORT WORTH
Master of Business Administration
Brandon Arthur Miller
FREER
Bachelor of Science
Micaela Alita Palacios
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Kierstyn Quinn Carpenter
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Jordan Trey Cantu
GLEN ROSE
Bachelor of Arts
Daisy Arely Pena Guardado
GONZALES
Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering
James Martinez
HARLINGEN
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Diego I. Garza
Jazlynn Nykol Rodriguez
Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies
Jazlyn Korina Salazar
Master of Business Administration
Gabriel Resendez
HEBBRONVILLE
Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies
Jonaven Ryan Gonzalez
Joseph Lee Maldonado
Master of Arts
Victoria Angelica Cadena
HELOTES
Master of Education
Maguelita Lillian O’Brien
HOUSTON
Bachelor of Business Administration
Kobe S. Banks
Robert Chase Stevenson
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Dominique Brianna Hernandez
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Eulalio Martinez
Master of Business Administration
Habib Chamoun-Farah
Anna Esther Oommen
Daniel Thomas
KATY
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Wooseok Choi
KINGSVILLE
Bachelor of Arts
Briana Beltran
Maria Asami Brackeen
Micayla Nicole Grossman
Angelica Montanez
Marisabel Rojas
Samantha Renee Trevino
Bachelor of Business Administration
Eliana Alexis Gutierrez
Bachelor of Science
Vance Joseph Brazile
Amber Rae Perez
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Skyland Elizabeth Kepsel
Sarah Jolee-Marie Mendietta
Gabriella Ruiz
Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies
Daniel J. Fernandez
Klarissa Lee Krueger
Jessica Felicia Lerma
Apolonio Estrada Munoz
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Fahad R F D Alazemi
Ruben Carlos Cantu
Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Carolina Rebecca Cantu
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Christian Gonzalez
Alex Santos Jaurequi
Angelo Rocky Villarreal
Doctor of Education
Diana H. Lozano
Master of Business Administration
Anna Catherine Cantu
Jacob Michael Cavazos
Joshua Michael Macareno
Kaitlyn Amber Martinez
Ernesto Ricardo Reyna
Master of Music
Pamela Escobedo
Carlos Romeo Navarro
Master of Science
Shafiuddin Abdullah
Worlanyo Kweku Ablordeppey
Daniel Arias
Melissa Salinas Green
Sharath Reddy Kasarla
Gurusai Pavan Kona
Charan Naga Sai Kosuri
Dakota Raine Moberg
Micayla Emily Pearson
Ranjit Kumar Sah
Leticia Ann Canales Salinas
Abdul Afrid Shaik
Akhil Chowdary Chowdary Talluri
Pete Villarreal
Master of Social Work
Jacqueline Holliday
Leticia Infante Montez
LAMARQUE
Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies
Willie Leigh Butler
LAREDO
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Lizette Ailyn Canales-Gutierrez
Elias Cortez
Kassandra Armandina Rodriguez
Kayla Anne Villarreal
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Homero Arturo Frausto Castillo
Master of Science
Jose Angel Martinez
LEANDER
Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies
Amanda Clark Esteves
LIVINGSTON
Bachelor of Arts
Srey Lea Myers
LOCKHART
Master of Science
Juan Jesus Ocampo
LOS FRESNOS
Bachelor of Science
Monique Nayoli Lerma
MATHIS
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Chisum James Green
Master of Science
Casey R. Gutierrez
MCALLEN
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Pedro D. Barrios
Master of Science
Mayra Reyes
MCKINNEY
Bachelor of Business Administration
Anissa Michelle Lechner
MERCEDES
Bachelor of Science
Carolina Herrera
Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies
Yessica Murillo
Master of Science
Marisa Arlene Gonzales
Marissa Gonzalez
MISSION
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Francisco Gonzalez
Master of Business Administration
Roberto Meave
Master of Science
Laura Alicia Rodriguez
NEW BRAUNFELS
Bachelor of Business Administration
Maya Lauren Hiles
Master of Business Administration
Hayley Ariana Morin
James Paul Perez
ODEM
Bachelor of Science
Anissa Reanne Hirle
Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies
Anyssa Celeste Flores
PALMHURST
Master of Science
Armando Reyes
PARIS
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Mason Patrick Stephens
PEARLAND
Master of Science
Jazmin Nicole Johns
PENITAS
Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies
Daniela Alejandra Acosta
PFLUGERVILLE
Bachelor of Science
James Owen Hester
PHARR
Doctor of Education
Michael A. Vives
PROGRESO
Master of Science
Rolando Borjas Jr.
RAYMONDVILLE
Bachelor of Arts
Victor Villarreal
RICHMOND
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Mackenzie Carter Ulrich
RIO GRANDE CITY
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Joshua Garcia
Master of Music
Jaime Ociel Ochoa
RIO HONDO
Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies
Abbie Michelle Alvarado
Rian Ofelia Gallegos
ROBSTOWN
Bachelor of Arts
Casidy Anais Leal
Bachelor of Science
Daniella Ramos
Master of Business Administration
Esmeralda Gutierrez
Master of Science
Zachary Alexander Garcia Moses
ROUND ROCK
Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering
Antony Jose Evangelista
SAN ANTONIO
Bachelor of Applied Arts & Sciences
Zenaida Ann Gonzales
Bachelor of Arts
Julissa J. Coronado
Bachelor of Science
Abygail Marie Eiland
Elizabeth L. Montes
Sarah A. Montes
Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies
Darien Charles Sanchez
Master of Social Work
Demitrius Diane Rayos
SAN BENITO
Bachelor of Arts
Angelica Vasquez
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Emmanuel Hernandez
Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies
Giselle Tello
Doctor of Education
Denney Romo
SANDIA
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Ryan Carrion
SELMA
Master of Business Administration
Walker Banning Ring
SINTON
Bachelor of Business Administration
Gabriel Roblez
SKIDMORE
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Seth Alejandro Gibson
SPRING
Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies
Cole Alexander Beddingfield
Master of Business Administration
William John Kinyo
STAFFORD
Master of Science
Erial Jhinae Hawkins
TAFT
Bachelor of Science
Jonathan Paul Vera
TEMPLE
Master of Science
Christin Ree Abagail Moeller
TOMBALL
Bachelor of Science
Mackenzie Lynn Traynor
Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies
Taylor Elizabeth Traynor
UVALDE
Bachelor of Arts
Madison Zain Sheedy
VICTORIA
Bachelor of Science
Clayton E. Easley
WALLER
Master of Business Administration
Brandon Samuel Stanley
WEIMAR
Bachelor of Arts
Daniel Rodriguez Castillo
WESLACO
Bachelor of Business Administration
Adrian Alexandro Lopez
Bachelor of Science
Bryssa Renee Guzman
Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies
Jesse Torres
Antonio Alberto Valdez
Master of Education
Maria Altagracia Mata
Master of Music
Laney Mckay Wells Lopez
ZAPATA
Bachelor of Arts
Vielka Chabelli Rivera
Raymond Isaac Torres
OUT-OF-STATE GRADUATES
SUMMER 2024
COLORADO
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Mohand A M S Alharan
GEORGIA
Master of Science
Miranda Lee Hopper
IDAHO
Master of Science
Cierra Marie Dvorak
LOUISIANA
Master of Science
Perry Stringfellow
Melissa Elisabeth Sullivan
NEBRASKA
Master of Science
Mitzi Taylor De La Cruz
NEW JERSEY
Bachelor of Arts
Jeffrey Lavarin
NEW MEXICO
Master of Science
Lindsey Karissa Howard
INTERNATIONAL GRADUATES
SUMMER 2024
BANGLADESH
Master of Science
Alve Rahman Akash
INDIA
Master of Science
Aleem Abdul
Mohammed Abdul Mannan
Rahul Bommakanti
Venu Boya
Gnanesh Kumar Chinnareddyvari Ashokkumar
Durga Prasad Gorijala
Vishnu Vardhan Reddy Gummadisani
Sai Latha Illuru
Akhil Reddy Kothapally
Dileep Manganellore
Kalyan Manukonda
Sai Ram Nagulapalli
Venkata Kishore Reddy Narapa Reddy
Sankeerth Rakam
Venkata Sai Manoj Singamneni
Harish Tanneeru
Akshay Chowdary Tondapi
KUWAIT
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Faleh L F A Kh Alazemi
Yousiff Albreeky
Mohammad A J M Alhuraiti
Talal M M M Almutairi
Mazyad Saif Alotaibi
MEXICO
Master of Business Administration
Ivan Abraham Morin Martinez
NAMIBIA
Master of Science
Ndeshihafela Ndapewoshali Kafidi
NIGERIA
Master of Science
Omotolani Eniola Akinbolajo
Emmanuel Segun Durowoju
Goodness Dara Jesuola
Abisoluwa Abraham Odutola
PERU
Master of Science
Carmen Rosa Cayo
SAUDI ARABIA
Doctor of Education
Amal Rajeh Almuhlafi