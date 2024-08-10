Schedule for Disaster Recovery Centers in Fort Bend County

AUSTIN – Two Disaster Recovery Centers in Fort Bend County will temporarily close at 6 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 10 and reopen on Aug. 20.

Center locations:

Mustang Community Center Katy Mills Mall

4521 FM-521 5000 Katy Mills Cir (parking lot near the crossroads with Star Lane)

Fresno, TX 77545 Katy, TX 77494

Centers operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Any center can help survivors with questions about both Hurricane Beryl and the April 26-June 5 storms and flooding. For other Disaster Recovery Center locations, go online to fema.gov/drc .

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube.

Texans can shorten wait times at the centers if they apply to FEMA online, by phone or using the FEMA App before visiting a center.

For more information about Texas disaster recovery, visit: fema.gov/disaster/4798.