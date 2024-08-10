Katy ISD Honored with 2024 TAEA District of Distinction Award

KATY, TX [August 9, 2024] – Katy ISD Fine Arts Department is leading the way in visual arts after being honored by the Texas Art Education Association (TAEA) with the 2024 District of Distinction Award for the fourth time. The recognition places Katy ISD among the top 5.5% of visual arts programs in the state. Out of 1,200 school districts and learning institutions in Texas that were eligible to apply for the prestigious award, 94 met the high standards.

“Katy ISD consistently provides a comprehensive education that includes a visual arts curriculum designed to inspire student creativity and foster connections with their community and beyond,” said Laura Simoneaux, Assistant Director of Fine Arts for Katy ISD.

Katy ISD will be honored at the TAEA Administration & Supervision Division meeting as part of the TAEA Conference on November 15, 2024. The District currently has approximately 50,389 students enrolled in art courses served by 150 certified visual arts teachers.