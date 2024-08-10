Katy Area Community Band Kicks Off Its 32nd Season

August 10th, 2024. Katy, Texas.

The Lone Star Symphonic Band begins its 32nd Concert Season this October. All performances will take place at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church, located at 22111 Morton Road, Katy, Texas 77449. The concert performances will begin at 4:00 pm. Season tickets are available for purchase at (https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?subscription=lssb). Season tickets are $35 each and include all five performances for this year’s Concert Season. Tickets to individual concerts are available at the cost of $11 each.

The Concert Season begins on October 6th, 2024. The title of the concert is “A Fun Fall (full of music)!” A concert full of fun, light, amusing music selections will begin the 2024-2025 Concert Season! The program will feature several musical compositions that feature compilations from various popular artists of the past that are sure to evoke memories in the minds of all audience members! Come prepared to sit back, close your eyes, and enjoy A Fun Fall (full of music)! Tickets for this performance may be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=243644.

The Band’s December concert “O Tidings of Comfort and Joy” will take place on December 8th, 2024. Leading into the “busyness” of the holiday season, this concert ushers in the time to celebrate, remember, gather, and share the love of family, friends, and faith. Our hearts join as one to embrace the season. Be sure to come prepared to join in singing (as has been a tradition with the Lone Star Symphonic Band for over 15 years) the finale of the concert – A Christmas Festival. Let us withdraw from the hustle and bustle of the season to share the friendships and blessings of our community. Tickets for this performance may be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=243647.

As spring approaches, the Lone Star Symphonic Band will perform the first of two spring concerts. The first, “Boots, Bluebonnets, and Bravado” will be on March 2nd, 2025. For those of you who are not native Texans, March 2 is the date we celebrate as Texas Independence Day – yep, giving birth to the Republic of Texas. So now you know the idea behind the title for this concert. Be prepared, ”podnuhs”, for music that’ll make you want to jump up and shout, “Yahoo!” — featuring music from John Williams, Aaron Copland, and others! Tickets for this performance may be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=243656.

The second of the two springtime performances by the Lone Star Symphonic Band will be held on May 4th, 2025. With the start of May, our minds tend to race ahead to plans for summer; vacations, travel, new experiences, new places, new memories to be made. Just keep those thoughts ready, as the Lone Star Symphonic Band performs musical selections that just may help you decide. Bold, daring, intergalactic, as well as fun, relaxing, and joyful will be at the top of our list for your enjoyment! Tickets for this performance may be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=243657.

The year’s Concert Season will conclude on June 29th, 2025, with the Band’s annual Patriotic Concert – “With Hearts of Gratitude.” Our final concert of the 2024-25 Season will be our traditional celebration of the greatest, most blessed country – OUR United States of America. We ask that you make plans in advance to join us. We ask each person, each soul, within the boundaries of our country to take the time to reflect, to realize, and to unite to honor the history, the commitment, the service, and the life of each individual that is woven into the very fabric of our country. Together, WE are the United States of America. The LSSB Community Chorus will once again join the Lone Star Symphonic Band for this celebration, and WE NEED YOU! Tickets for this performance may be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=243658.

The Lone Star Symphonic Band is a non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to bringing performances of artistic merit to the Houston metropolitan area. Founded in 1993 as the West Houston Concert Band, the band is comprised of musicians from all walks of life and instills the value that music is a life-long event, continuing well beyond high school and college. In the summer of 2016, the Band began rehearsing and performing concerts at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church, in Katy, Texas. In December 2012, the Lone Star Symphonic Band was awarded the Sudler Silver Scroll. The Sudler Silver Scroll is North America’s most prestigious award for Community Concert Bands. The award is presented by the John Philip Sousa Foundation (www.sousafoundation.net). The purpose of the award is to identify, recognize and honor those community bands that have demonstrated particularly exacting standards of excellence in concert activities over a period of years, and which have played a significant and leading role in the cultural and musical environment in their respective communities. The Band is under the direction of Mr. Bob Bryant.