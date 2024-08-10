FULL CASTING ANNOUNCED FOR BRAND NEW NORTH AMERICAN TOUR OF DEAR EVAN HANSEN

THE TONY AND GRAMMY-WINNING BEST MUSICAL THAT CONNECTED THE WORLD

HOUSTON — Producer Crossroads Live North America is pleased to announce complete casting for the new, licensed North American tour of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, the Tony and Grammy-winning Best Musical sensation. The tour is expected to run more than 30 weeks in the 2024 – 2025 season including Houston at the Theatre Under The Stars September 10 – 22. Tickets start at just $40, and are available online at TUTS.com, or by contacting the TUTS Box Office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person by visiting the Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street. The current tour schedule and additional information is available at www.dehtour.com.

The cast includes Michael Fabisch as the title role ‘Evan Hansen,’ Hatty Ryan King as ‘Zoe Murphy,’ Bre Cade as ‘Heidi Hansen,’ Caitlin Sams as ‘Cynthia Murphy,’ Alex Pharo as ‘Connor Murphy,’ Jeff Brooks as ‘Larry Murphy,’ Gabriel Vernon Nunag as ‘Jared Kleinman,’ and Makena Jackson as ‘Alana Beck.’ The cast also includes understudies Michael Perez (Evan alternate), Monica Blume, Julianna Braga, Blake Ehrlichman, Jenna Kantor, and Jared Svoboda.

Declared “one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history” by The Washington Post, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the first musical to take a groundbreaking look — from the point of view of both the parents and young people — at our complex, interconnected, and social media-filled lives.

Evan Hansen is a high school student who always feels like he’s on the outside looking in. Evan finally gets what so many of us are searching for—the chance to finally fit in. What follows is a poignant, funny, and powerful musical about how even though it can be hard, we can find each other—and ourselves—along the way.

Including some of the most iconic musical theatre songs from the last decade, including “You Will Be Found,” “Waving Through A Window,” and “For Forever,” DEAR EVAN HANSEN features an uplifting score by the Tony ®, Grammy®, and Oscar® winning team behind The Greatest Showman, La La Land, and “Only Murders in the Building” Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN features scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg. Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the Associate Music Supervisor. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Direction restaging by Danny Sharron and Mark Myars. (Myars also restages choreography.) Casting is by Murnane Casting.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN was originally produced on Broadway, North American Tour, Toronto and London by Stacey Mindich. The Broadway production opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, won six 2017 Tony Awards and ran through September 18, 2022. A record-breaking North American Tour launched in October 2018 and played over 100 cities before ending on July 2, 2023.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN is presented through a special licensing arrangement with MUSIC THEATRE INTERNATIONAL, New York, NY. For more information on licensing and future productions of DEAR EVEN HANSEN, visit www.mtishows.com.

Theatre Under The Stars is funded in part by the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance, The Brown Foundation and The Wortham Foundation. Theatre Under The Stars is grateful to our season sponsor ABC13.

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world’s leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form. MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 70,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 60 countries worldwide. MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI’s Broadway Junior™ shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI’s School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students. MTI maintains its global headquarters in New York City with additional offices in London (MTI Europe) and Melbourne (MTI Australasia).

Crossroads Live brings together some of the world’s top producers of live entertainment, now all under one banner. With offices in London, New York, Washington, D.C., Sydney, and Melbourne—our global platform ensures the best-loved titles from Broadway and the West End can be embraced by audiences around the world. Crossroads Live North America, under the leadership of Angela Rowles, is an innovative, full-service theatrical production company delivering the Broadway experience to audiences in North America and beyond. Our 2024-2025 Season: Annie; Dear Evan Hansen; Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical; Pretty Woman; The Phantom of the Opera (Asia); TINA – The Tina Turner Musical.

THEATRE UNDER THE STARS (“TUTS”) – (Dan Knechtges, Artistic Director; Hillary J Hart, Executive Director) – Theatre Under The Stars delivers outstanding musical theatre experiences. We cultivate the art form—producing world-class shows, providing access for the community, and training the next generation—for Houston, by Houston. For more information, visit tuts.com.

