CenterPoint Energy recognizes National 811 Day as a reminder to everyone to contact 811 before digging 

Utility reminds everyone to contact 811 before starting any digging project to keep our communities safe and avoid disrupting utility service

Houston – Aug. 9, 2024 – CenterPoint Energy is proud to commemorate National 811 Day on Aug. 11 (8/11) and reminds everyone to contact 811 before digging to prioritize their community’s safety by having underground utility lines located.

The company reminds customers that it is critical to contact 811 before starting any new and restoration projects whether done by themselves or their contractors. Customers and community members should contact 811 at least two days before their work starts to have underground utilities located at no cost. This includes new construction or repairing a fence or structures, planting trees, installing a deck, installing a mailbox or laying a patio.

“On 811 day and throughout the year, our customers and community members are taking an important step in helping keep everyone safe when they contact 811 prior to starting a project that involves digging,” said Al Payton, Vice President, Safety and Technical Training at CenterPoint. “Contacting 811 is the only way to know if utilities are buried in your area so that you can dig safely while helping keep your fellow community members safe and avoid disrupting utility service for others.”

Safe digging practices are required by state law and help prevent damage to underground natural gas, electric, communications, water and sewer lines. Digging without identifying the approximate location of underground utilities can result in service disruptions, fines, costly repairs, serious injuries and even death.

If a natural gas line is struck or ruptured outside of a home or business, CenterPoint customers are reminded to do the following:

Leave the area immediately on foot. Do not attempt to restart or move powered equipment or use your mobile device or any other item that could cause a spark.

Go directly to a safe location, where you cannot smell gas, and continue to maintain a safe distance. Once at a safe distance, call 911 and CenterPoint Energy.

Remain in a safe area until directed by emergency personnel to do otherwise.

Don’t try to repair a natural gas leak. Leave all repairs to a trained technician.

Visit 811BeforeYouDig.com for more information about 811 and the process to have underground utility lines marked. For more information about natural gas safety, visit CenterPointEnergy.com/Safety.