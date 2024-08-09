Harris County Pets Joins Clear the Shelters Event with $10 Adoption Special

Nationwide Event Runs from Aug. 10 to Sept. 10

HOUSTON – Harris County Pets (HCP), operated by the Veterinary Public Health Division of Harris County Public Health (HCPH), is thrilled to announce its participation in the 10th annual Clear the Shelters event. This initiative, spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local and Telemundo, aims to find loving homes for countless animals in shelters throughout the country.

Find Your Furever Friend for Only $10!

Throughout the Clear the Shelters campaign –starting Saturday, Aug. 10, and ending Sept. 10 – HCP is offering a special low-cost adoption fee of just $10 for all adoptable cats and dogs. This opportunity allows potential pet parents to welcome a furry companion into their lives at a reduced cost.

“We’re excited to partner once again with Clear the Shelters for this annual event,” said Corey Steele, Director of the Veterinary Public Health Division for HCPH. “We have amazing pets of all ages, shapes, and sizes waiting to find their forever homes. This $10 adoption fee makes it easier to open your heart and home to a deserving animal.”

Ready to Adopt?

Walk-ins are welcome during HCP’s regular adoption hours:

Monday through Friday: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

HCP is located at 612 Canino Road in Houston.

Before visiting the shelter, potential adopters can explore the HCP website, www.CountyPets.com, to browse photos and short bios of all adoptable pets. All adopted cats and dogs at HCP are:

Microchipped

Dewormed

Spayed or neutered

Up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccinations, including rabies

Issued a Harris County pet license for one year

Steele emphasizes the importance of responsible pet ownership. “Adopting a pet is a lifelong commitment,” he adds. “Before welcoming a furry friend into your home, ensure you have the time, resources, and space to provide them with a loving and safe environment.”

For more information on adoptions, fostering, volunteering, and donating to Harris County Pets, please visit www.CountyPets.com or call (281) 999-3191.