Don’t Wait, FEMA assistance is available to Texans who were affected by the storms and flooding April 26 through June 5. The deadline is Aug. 15. If you live in one of the 40 counties designated for FEMA assistance you may qualify if you have disaster-caused damage not covered by insurance. To apply: Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov , use the FEMA app for smartphones, or call 800-621-3362 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.