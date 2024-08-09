Disaster Recovery Center in Harris County Temporarily Closed

AUSTIN – A Disaster Recovery Center in Harris County will temporarily close on Saturday Aug. 10. The Center will reopen at 8:00 a.m. on Monday Aug. 12.

Center location:

Baytown Community Center

2407 Market Street

Baytown, TX 77520

Centers operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Any center can help survivors with questions about both Hurricane Beryl and the April 26-June 5 storms and flooding. For other Disaster Recovery Center locations, go online to fema.gov/drc .

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube .

Texans can shorten wait times at the centers if they apply to FEMA online, by phone or using the FEMA App before visiting a center.