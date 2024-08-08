Katy ISD Superintendent Officially Kicks Off 2024-25  School Year, Welcoming Back Staff

KATY, TX [August 7, 2024] – With just a week remaining until students return, Superintendent Dr. Ken Gregorski warmly welcomed over 13,000 staff to the 2024-25 school year, anticipating a year brimming with “unparalleled learning” and endless possibilities for growth and achievement.

Rooted in the District’s mission, to be a leader in educational excellence, he laid out his priorities for this school year, leading with his commitment to continue providing all students with a world-class education. He shared that, as proof of the District’s reputation for academic excellence, Katy ISD outperformed the state in every content area and grade level on last year’s STAAR exams.

“To our 6,000 teachers, you are where the rubber meets the road,” said Dr. Gregorski. “This level of achievement does not happen without the countless hours of dedication and enthusiasm you bring to your campuses every day.”

Also, among this year’s priorities, and directly contributing to students’ academic achievement, is the District’s commitment to student and staff wellbeing. By fostering positive school cultures and continuing to provide mental health support and support to families through parent informational forums and resources, Katy ISD continues to recognize and address students’ needs.

Katy ISD has begun implementing its CLASS 1:1 Student to Device initiative, providing all students in grades 3-12 with a Chromebook to ensure that students have access to the District’s digital resources. As approved by voters in the 2023 Bond, CLASS 1:1 is but one component of the District’s investment in infrastructure and technology implementation.

Dr. Gregorski reminded staff of the District’s unwavering commitments: maintaining fiscal responsibility, enhancing community engagement, and continually strengthening safety and security procedures and protocols.

“The safety of our schools and facilities also remains our foremost pledge to our families and staff,” said Dr. Gregorski. “Our district consistently surpasses state requirements, and we stand dedicated to staying abreast of the latest in school safety measures.”

Overall, the District’s focus remains on continuous student improvement, and Dr. Gregorski was quick to recognize the contribution of every member of the District’s staff to that end. From classroom teachers to district auxiliary staff, each individual plays a role in supporting our students and families.

“In this district, each of you contributes to an outstanding team of professionals dedicated to supporting student growth, but more than just a team, we are a family,” he said. “Above all, we are a family that consistently prioritizes the main thing, educating and inspiring kids.”

Katy ISD Superintendent Welcome Back Message Photo Gallery