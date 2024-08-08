HCC provides businesses skilled workforce needs

Students can fill in-demand jobs or go on to four-year degrees

HOUSTON (Aug. 7, 2024) – The Texas economy continues to grow and attract jobs, leading the nation in the number of roles created. According to the Texas Workforce Commission, from March 2023 to March this year, the state added 270,700 jobs–the most for any state in the nation.

Yet, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, the state, like others, is facing a shortage of specialized skilled workers, in particular within sectors like professional and business services.

That means the prospects for well-prepared individuals to fill the gaps are good, and Houston Community College (HCC) is leading the way in providing the knowledge and skills to students seeking such careers.

HCC’s Business Center of Excellence offers a comprehensive range of programs that align well with the needs of Texas-based companies across various industries. The college offers programs in Accounting, General Business, Business Technology, Finance and Banking, Human Entrepreneurship, Human Resource Management, International Business, Insurance Specialist/Associate, Marketing and Marketing Management, Paralegal Technician, Real Estate, and Translation and Interpretation.

Texas employers reward workers in these fields with livable wages. According to Career Coach, there are 33,961 accountants in the Greater Houston area, and demand is expected to grow by 9% over the next four years. Annual openings are estimated at 1,994. Median salary is $71,000 annually. Other programs show similar growth over the next few years.

“We work very closely with business and industry partners to provide education that leads to employment opportunities where demand exists,” said Chancellor Margaret Ford Fisher, Ed.D.. “Our goal is to equip students with both the theoretical knowledge and practical skills that are highly valued by Texas employers.”

Students like Gabriela Cantu, a Houston native and first in her family to go to college, are working toward filling the need. Cantu is studying to earn an associate degree in accounting at HCC Southeast College.

The 2022 Milby High School graduate said she chose HCC for its high quality, affordability and accessibility. “I wanted to study a subject that would make me feel academically and financially savvy,” Cantu said. “I was not economically stable, but I knew that if I could start by taking my basics at HCC, things would get better for me.”

At HCC students like Cantu can study flexibly with courses that accommodate even the most demanding schedules, with fast-track, in-person courses and online classes available. Those who want to continue for bachelor’s degrees can easily transfer to universities in Texas and elsewhere or can enter the job market directly.

Cantu plans to transfer to the University of Houston to earn a bachelor’s in accounting. “I know I’m just starting off with the principles of business in my HCC classes, but I can see my growth as a student and as a future professional,” she said. “My future is now bright.”

For more information visit hccs.edu/business or call 713.718.5222.